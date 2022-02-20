Bebe Rexha poses in a bikini by waterfall among many gorgeous snaps from Hawaiian vacation

Bebe Rexha shares new bikini waterfall pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bebe Rexha is living her best life on vacation.

Bebe recently blessed her fans with ten photos and videos on her Instagram page.

The shots are a continuation of the makeup-free bikini pics she added to Instagram earlier in the week. The singer is enjoying a well-deserved vacation to Hawaii with friends.

Bebe Rexha shares more bikini pictures from Hawaii vacation

In a series of new pictures on her Instagram, Bebe showed that she can work and play, at the same time. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter added photos showing her at photoshoots and hanging out in paradise with friends.

The simple Instagram caption reads, “Hawaii.”

In the first shot on a yacht, Bebe wears a leopard flowing dress with her hair in a sleek bun. She sports bright pink nails and large hoop earrings.

In the second video, Bebe wears the same outfit and vibes to her music, as the videographer says, “That’s really cute.” Bebe is jamming to music on a yacht that appears to be leaving the dock.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @beberehxa/Instagram

The fourth photo is a cheeky shot that shows her and a friend luxuriating under a waterfall.

Bebe shares other short videos of exotic Hawaiian destinations like a golf course. She also shares pictures and videos of various glittery makeup looks.

Bebe Rexha will mentor on the new season of American Idol

American Idol returns the last week of February with Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest.

These shots come as news that Bebe Rexha and country star Jimmie Allen will serve as mentors on the new season of American Idol.

This is not Bebe’s first time on American Idol — Rexha made a guest appearance on season 16 of show.

Bebe Rexha has a lingerie line with Adore Me

Bebe is an expert at taking sexy pictures and designing lingerie. The Meant To Be singer has a collaboration with Adore Me lingerie.

The collection, Adore Me x Bebe Rexha, is for women of all sizes. Bebe says, “I’m all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for awhile.”

Bebe wants to serve as an inspiration to other women, saying, “As a woman who wasn’t the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size.”

Bebe was initially apprehensive about posing with a two-piece; she has come a long way. On posing for Adore me, she claims, “I think I was just more scared of, ‘Oh my God I have to wear some of these two pieces on camera,’ but I did it and I felt good.”