Bebe Rexha looked amazing in a daring ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

If Christmas was late this year, Bebe Rexha was definitely to blame, as she looked hot enough in her holiday ensemble to stop Santa and his reindeer dead in their tracks.

The 33-year-old New York native sported a revealing red silky top with a blingy belt that left much of her sculpted midsection bare.

She added to the drama with a pair of figure-flattering black pants that further accentuated her enviable curves.

Bebe’s platinum blonde locks were styled in oversized Hollywood waves with a deep center part, leaving room for her flawless face to shine.

Other photos in the carousel showed her drinking, dancing, and, well, just being her happy self while living it up for the holidays.

“Hope everyone Is having a beautiful Holidayyy!!!!! 🎅 🎄,” she captioned the steamy share.

Bebe Rexha sizzled in tight-fitting black AMA’s outtake gown

Bebe showed off her fabulous figure in a gorgeous black gown with some seriously over-the-top ruched sleeves.

The five-foot-five bombshell worked it in front of the camera, serving up a sultry stare with her hair back in an elegant updo.

While the top of the dress tried its hardest to steal the spotlight, Bebe’s curves were the undeniable showstoppers.

She captioned the photos, “Out take of this beautiful dress from the AMA’s. This look never made it to the red carpet…”

Bebe Rexha shared self-care routine for Love Beauty and Planet partnership

Bebe was all about giving herself some TLC for a recent share promoting BELOVED by Love Beauty and Planet.

The stunning I’m a Mess singer could be seen setting the stage for a relaxing bath before popping a bottle of bubbly.

She wore her hair back in a clip with a few strands left out to frame her perfect cat-eye makeup.

She used her “favorite” BELOVED products, the sweet Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose mist, candle, and bath bombs.

As a #BELOVEDpartner, Bebe has also shared the products on her personal social media page.

Now, if you’re wondering how Bebe maintains her uhhh-mazing physique, she spilled all the tea during an interview with Women’s Health.

According to the star, she works closely with famous Hollywood personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins, saying, “One day we’ll do yoga; one day we’ll do Pilates. We can run one day or box, which is my favorite. When I go to different places, I’ll try to run or go to the gym—or I’ll take cycling classes or boxing classes wherever I am.”