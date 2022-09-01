Bebe Rexha is all curves in black dress with high slit

Bebe Rexha rocked a black dress with a high slit at this year’s MTV VMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bebe Rexha brought the heat to this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with a low-cut top and a highlighted high slit.

Bleta Rexha, known professionally as Bebe Rexha, was a presenter at this year’s MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

The singer took the night in a revealing “classic black dress,” made by designer Vivienne Westwood.

The gown featured a subtle, striped design on a corset bodice with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline. On the bottom, an overlapping high slit on her left leg allowed Bebe to show a bit of skin while keeping it classy.

The singer finished off her look for the night with silver accessories, including various rings and a large diamond “B” necklace.

She rocked a natural, loose waved hairstyle and silver eyeshadow to compliment her jewelry choices.

Bebe Rexha at the 2022 VMAs. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bebe Rexha shares moments from the VMAs in her black dress

On her Instagram page, the I’m Good (Blue) singer shared a carousel of memories from her night at the annual MTV awards. The photos showed Bebe’s outfit in further detail, her posing in the backseat of a car and her smiling alongside fellow celebrities Avril Lavigne and Snoop Dogg.

The swipe-through share also contained a video in which Bebe showed where she went after the awards show — Staten Island.

While rolling around a suitcase in the dark, she said, “This is where we come after. This is the real VMAs.”

Bebe Rexha talks about her dress and new song at VMAs

While on the pre-show carpet, Bebe talked about her Vivienne Westwood ensemble and the latest happenings in her career.

“I have a corset on right now that I can feel my ribs. They’re hurting,” she said before presenting. “Maybe I’ll have a drink or something.”

Bebe says that things have been good since she and DJ David Guetta released their single I’m Good (Blue), which has particularly escalated in popularity on the video streaming platform TikTok.

“I love TikTok but I can’t believe how crazy it is,” Bebe said. “I can’t even believe it to this day and it’s just blown up the song and it’s just amazing and I’m so blessed and I’m so happy to be here.”

Bebe went on to explain how a song’s success used to start by gaining traction on the radio, but now social media has become the main way to garner listeners and gain popularity.

Bebe said she will soon meet with David Guetta in Ibiza, Spain, to film their music video for the hit song collaboration.