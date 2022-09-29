Bebe Rexha gets down on all fours in skintight pleather suit

Bebe Rexha looked gorgeous and happy as ever in 2020 at the Spotify Best New Artist Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bebe Rexha has done it again! The 33-year-old pop singer turned up the heat to the max while sharing a super scandalous photo this week.

The irresistible post shows Bebe on all fours on top of a pool table in a skintight pleather suit that hugs her beautiful curves in all the right places.

The Meant to Be songster rocked platinum blonde tresses with contrasting dark roots and sultry eyes lined to perfection for an unforgettable look. Oh, and we obviously couldn’t overlook her toned, bronze arms peeking through the fabric of the shiny suit.

While Bebe’s masterful pose leaves some to the imagination, it throws viewers a bone with a tantalizing glimpse of her trimmed thighs and shapely hips.

An eye-catching choker necklace adorned with what appears to be a large, diamond-encrusted square provides the perfect finishing touch on the Catwoman-esque look.

Of course, Bebe’s 10.7 million loyal followers turned up in droves to smash the like button on the photo, which was captured during JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

“Whatever happens at JBL FEST stays at JBL FEST @jblaudio,” she captioned the post, tagging the legendary entertainment brand.

Bebe gathered a whopping 165,502 likes in the first 19 hours of the post, but she didn’t stop there.

Bebe gives followers a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot

The stunning singer/songwriter gave her followers an inside look at the photo shoot, pausing for a picture on the pool table while her hair and makeup team worked their magic.

The seemingly candid post shared on Bebe’s Instagram story puts her gorgeous curves on full display, and needless to say, people can’t take their eyes away.

The bombshell also shared another story showing off her body in the sleek suit from a sexy, side-lying position. She’s lounging on what we’re sure is a very expensive piece of furniture while donning her signature come-hither expression.

Bebe Rexha also looks like a goddess in a blue pleather suit

Now, if you thought black was the only color pleather that Bebe could rock, think again! She’s out to prove that blue is the new black in yet another internet-breaking share from last week.

Not only is the blue number highlighting her bangin’ bod, but her hair and makeup is serving up a perfect combination of funky and fabulous.

“Love this look from the “I’m Good” music video. 💙” she captioned the post.

As we can all see, Bebe is living her best life. In her own words, “You get to the point where you’re like, ‘I’m just doing me, and if people don’t like it, then it is what it is.'”