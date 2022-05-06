Bebe Rexha flaunts curves in racy monokini

Bebe Rexha left almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent Instagram post, wearing a super revealing black monokini to show off her assets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Bebe Rexha, who catapulted into fame with her smash hit song I Got You close to six years ago, showed off what she’s got on her social media page, something fans have come to expect from the singer.

The star got the internet sizzling when she chose a barely-there look to display her physique in a move that undoubtedly brightened up her followers’ day.

Posing in a series of three shots, Bebe brought her A-game to Instagram and left nearly nothing to the imagination in the process.

Bebe wore a revealing monokini for a series of Instagram pics

In her first picture, Bebe could be seen standing in front of a tan wall with a lamp light on the left and a round mirror on the right, which reflected the ocean outside.

Giving a full-frontal view of her toned body, the singer looked sultry and sensual in an ankle-length black skirt and a stringy black monokini that allowed tons of skin to show through on her upper half.

The suit featured spandex crisscrossing around her neck and only concealed the singer’s more sensitive parts of her chest.

Bebe added some extra wow-factor to the whole ensemble by casually grasping the sides of the swim attire inward towards her belly, her chest area barely covered by two strips of triangular, black material that were tugged down by her hands.

For her second shot, Bebe let her arms and hands hang loosely at her sides so that the entirety of the swim front could be seen in all its glory for a look that really exhibited the monokini’s sexy shape.

The third and final snap revealed the swimsuit in its entirety, with Bebe ditching the black skirted bottom to pose solely in the monokini, giving the world a view of the risque wardrobe choice.

Fans felt the heat from Bebe’s latest swimsuit post

While the singer is used to wearing some sexier outfits, having recently donned a neon green bikini for a fruity beach look and putting on a corset and bunny ears to celebrate Easter, Bebe really had fans’ tongues wagging over her recent post.

“BEBE TO THE MAIN STAGE. BEBE TO THE MAIN STAGE,” exclaimed one enthusiastic follower.

“I can’t resist your charms,” wrote someone else about the sizzling Instagram snaps, with others agreeing that her swimsuit was daring, penning, “So🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and “SERVE AFTER SERVE AFTER SERVE.”

Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

When she isn’t recording music or posting on her Instagram account, Bebe reportedly has been in a steady relationship for more than two years.

According to Distractify, Bebe has been contentedly seeing filmmaker Keyan Safyari since early 2020 and the singer exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that she was very happy.

“We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He’s a very good one,” Bebe told ET, adding, “this guy is special. He’s loving, he takes care of me, he’s understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He’s just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.”