Bebe Rexha delights in corset as Easter bunny

Bebe Rexha today thrilled her army of Instagram followers in a sexy corset and suspenders look while channeling the Easter bunny. The singer posted sizzling photos on Sunday as her 10.7 million fans rushed to hit like, and it was a figure-flaunting affair as the blonde went full bombshell.

Opting for an old-school vibe and rocking her bunny ears, the Say My Name hitmaker posed with a giant tiered cake, also showing off her killer curves and driving her fans to swipe.

Bebe Rexha heats up Instagram as Easter bunny

The opening shot was black-and-white. It showed the pop sensation kicking up a leg while in glittery platform heels as she leaned forward over the statement and oversized cake.

Bebe posed all open-mouthed and with a Brigitte Bardot vibe, flaunting her backside and her toned legs while in a bejeweled and figure-hugging corset complete with suspenders and thigh-high socks.

A swipe right, meanwhile, showed Bebe with red hair as she went vixen in her bunny ears and better showcased the plunging silver corset. The singer here sent the camera a naughty and direct gaze, also toying with her flame-colored locks.

“Your favorite Easter bunny. Photos by love @ellenvonunwerth,” she wrote, tagging the legendary celebrity photographer.

Bebe snagged over 48,000 likes in an hour. She joins the slew of celebrities this year posting for Easter, not limited to mogul Jessica Simpson and singer Carrie Underwood.

Bebe continues to make headlines for posting sexy snaps with an agenda. The body-positive star refuses to conform to the super-slim Hollywood norm, and she’s garnered immense praise for normalizing a body with a little curve. In 2021, the star made headlines for confirming she weighs 165 pounds and saying she was, at the time, the “heaviest” she’s ever been.

Bebe Rexha is promoting good mental health

The mental health warrior, who has the support of singer Demi Lovato, has also opened up about her psychological wellbeing. In 2019, she told PopCulture:

“I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn’t good enough, and trying to fit the mold. And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it’s like, what’s the point?”

The 32-year-old added: “For me, it just kind of clicked in being like, ‘I have to be my number one fan, and I have to be nice to myself, and I have to love myself.'”