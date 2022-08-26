Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari pack on the PDA for afternoon lunch date

Pop star Bebe Rexha grabs lunch with boyfriend Keyan Safyari. Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha is still going strong with filmmaker boyfriend Keyan Safyari, and the pair were recently spotted showing affection during a public outing.

Bebe and Keyan enjoyed an afternoon lunch date on Monday in California.

The couple dined at Hillstone in Santa Monica, an upscale eatery with American cuisines, such as steaks and burgers.

Their lunch date also included dessert as Bebe and Keyan grabbed some sweets at Santa Monica’s Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee.

Bebe and Keyan dressed casually for their summer afternoon together.

Cameras captured the two walking and sharing a sweet hug during the outing.

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari embrace in Santa Monica

In an outdoor photo, Bebe and Keyan wrapped arms around one another, with Bebe’s backside facing the camera as she appeared to look at her phone during the embrace.

Bebe wore a black tank, curve-hugging jeans, and a pair of black high-heel sandals in the picture. Her blonde hair hung down, and a sparkling purse was hanging from her shoulder.

Keyan wore a red tee, dark shorts, and black sneakers, and both Bebe and Keyan shielded their eyes from the sun in dark sunglasses.

Pic credit: SPOT/Backgrid

In a second photo, the couple walked beside each other, with Keyan walking a black dog on a leash and Bebe holding her phone and a drink from Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee.

Pic credit: SPOT/Backgrid

When did Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari start dating?

While 2020 featured many global challenges, the year also brought love to Bebe as she began dating Keyan Safyari in early 2020.

Bebe spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Keyan back in October 2020.

The successful pop star shared, “We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He’s a very good one. This guy is special. He’s loving, he takes care of me, he’s understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He’s just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.”

Keyan and Bebe’s love connection during the COVID-19 pandemic helped them feel less lonely during quarantine.

Bebe expressed, “I wasn’t lonely during quarantine. I have a very wonderful man in my life right now, and he’s so amazing. I’m very grateful for him, and I’m just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes.”

Now, in 2022, it seems their relationship has continued to go well.

Bebe prefers to be pretty private with her love life, although she and Keyan don’t seem opposed to occasional PDA, as seen during their sweet Santa Monica lunch date.