Beaux Raymond rocked a leather skirt in a new pic. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle star Beaux Raymond proved that two is better than one as she posed against a mirror in a new snap shared with fans.

The 25-year-old stunner won Season 3 of the hit Netflix reality show in 2022 with then-partner Harry Johnson. The pair split the $90,000 prize money and left the show as a couple but split soon after.

Posting to her 580k followers, Beaux donned a brown leather miniskirt and sheer white blouse for the snaps.

The skirt was made of brown patent leather and featured a large section of ruching detail on the front, drawing the viewer’s eye to the curve-hugging miniskirt.

She paired the skirt with a slinky white blouse that plunged all the way to the skirt’s waistband, disappearing into her skirt. This perfectly showcased Beaux’s famous curves as she opted to go braless in the daring garment.

The Netflix star looked directly into the camera as she posed with one arm against the mirrored wall and rested her head on her hand.

She held a small quilted black bag in her other hand, and she accessorized with gold hoops in her ears and a watch adorning her wrist. She opted for a gold metallic heeled sandal to finish off the chic outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A swipe right in the photoset saw the second picture of Beaux, this time facing her reflection in the mirror.

She captioned the photos, “Heres two for you 🫶🏼,” and tagged the fashion brand Fashion Nova on the post.

Beaux Raymond looks incredible in new Karl Willett collection

Beaux looked ready for the party season recently as she modeled pieces from a new limited edition collection by Karl Willet X Forever Unique.

She rocked an all-white look complete with an oversized blazer, see-through bra, and sparkly trousers laced with silver fringe as she attended a dinner in the town of Chigwell, Essex.

Her jacket was the White Longline Double Breasted Blazer priced at $177, and she paired this with the Limited Edition Champagne Sequin Tassel Flared Trouser, which features all-over sequin detail and retails for $191.

She wore the jacket unbuttoned and showcased her toned torso, wearing only the barely-there bra underneath.

Beaux elevated the look with small hoop earrings and a diamond choker necklace.

The model raved about the collection, stating, “The quality is insane and the pieces are perfect for party season, available for a limited time only ! 🤍”

Beaux Raymond sizzles in blue cutout swimwear

Beaux might be gearing up for a festive party season, but she must be missing the sunshine as she regularly posted a string of bikini-clad snaps from various exotic locations this summer.

Earlier this year, she posted a stunning photo as she vacationed in Spain, wearing a fabulous blue swimsuit with cutout detail.

The electric-blue suit featured a crisscrossing neckline that opened at the chest, showcasing Beaux’s voluptuous curves. It then crisscrossed again at the waist, showing off a piece of body jewelry in the English beauty’s belly button.

Her long blonde tresses were wet as she’d most likely dipped in and out of the pool, and she closed her eyes while posing with her head turned towards the sky as she soaked up the Mediterranean sun.

In the next photo, Beaux lounged inside a rubber ring on the water holding a refreshing-looking cocktail in hand.

She rested her other hand on her head and looked directly at the camera as she peered over the top of her shades.

The water glistened as it reflected the sun’s rays, providing a lovely rippled pattern that washed over the star’s incredible figure.

Enjoying her time lapping up the sun, she captioned the post, “Extended vacation .. check ✔️.”