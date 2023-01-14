Beaux Raymond looked stunning in pink leggings for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell /Landmark Media

Beaux Raymond looked stunning as she showed off her incredible figure with a workout selfie. The 25-year-old reality star was putting some work in at the gym when she paused to snap the photo.

She paired the photo with the song Do Better by Lil Donald. The 2020 rap tune seemed to be giving Raymond motivation as she enjoyed her stint at the gym.

Meanwhile, she shared her casual workout outfit with her fans by capturing a full-body shot in the gym’s mirrors. Her face was half obscured by her phone, which she raised to snap the photo.

For her outfit, she donned a pair of hot pink high-waisted leggings. The formfitting leggings hugged her legs tightly and showed off her toned midriff.

Raymond paired the hot pink leggings with a solid black long-sleeve crop top. Given that she was at the gym, she went minimal in terms of makeup and accessories.

She wore her blond locks loose and pushed back from her face and boasted two thin bracelets on one wrist.

Raymond looked stunning in her workout gear, but she was at the gym for more than just a mirror selfie. The reality star has made it no secret that she frequently puts in some serious work to stay fit.

Instagram Stories of her in workout gear are quite a common occurrence as she alternates between the gym, yoga class, and even boxing.

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

In addition to sharing little snippets of her workout looks and routines with her fans, Raymond also frequently shows off her results. Recently, she showed off her extremely trim figure in a gorgeous black dinner gown from Shein.

The dress featured a waist-high slit in the side, showing off her flawless long legs. Meanwhile, the dress was long-sleeved, had an open back, and hugged her fit figure in a flattering manner.

She further showed off her figure while posing in a one-piece red swimsuit with matching cherry red lipstick. Raymond proved that she looks incredible in red, but that red is only for rare occasions.

Whether from boxing, attending yoga class, or hitting the gym, Raymond has serious gains to share with her followers.

Beaux Raymond is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova

Raymond is most well known for winning season 3 of Too Hot To Handle. However, since starring in the show, she has begun to make a name for herself by signing with talent agencies, building her social media following, and nabbing brand partnerships.

She was even tapped by Fashion Nova to be their brand ambassador. Raymond is proud of her role as the face of Fashion Nova and even highlights her label as a brand ambassador in her Instagram bio.

With over 560,000 Instagram followers, her role as a brand ambassador largely takes the form of social media posts. She frequently promotes the brand by modeling its styles and sharing them with her followers.

In addition to photos, she also sometimes films videos for her Fashion Nova ads. Recently, she shared a transition video that saw her switching between a long-sleeve, white minidress and a red crop top and leather skirt.

Her recognition from Too Hot To Handle and her sense of style makes her a very strong brand ambassador for Fashion Nova.