Beaux Raymond is stunning in a denim jacket as she strikes a pose for fashion. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond played a thrilling game of peek-a-boo wearing a denim jacket and white underwear.

The Netflix beauty, who became famous after appearing on Too Hot To Handle, has used her reality fame to pivot into a modeling career.

Like Emily Faye Miller and Francesca Farago, Beaux has also become an influencer, promoting brands on her social media for a living.

Beaux’s latest post, shared with her 563k Instagram followers, was no exception, as she promoted fast fashion giant, Pretty Little Thing.

Beaux tagged the retailer in her three-part IG post, which saw her striking a pose in front of a white background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The British beauty looked gorgeous, going topless underneath her denim jacket.

Beaux Raymond stuns in a topless denim jacket for Pretty Little Thing

The first image featured showed Beaux looking to the side with a pair of sunglasses in her hands, resting on her glossy lips. She placed the other hand on her denim jacket, which was unbuttoned and open, showing skin underneath.

Beaux paired the denim jacket with high-cut white underwear, highlighting her toned figure and tiny waist.

The second shot showed Beaux from further away as she lowered her sunglasses and continued looking to the side. Her luscious blonde locks featured a side part and soft curls cascading past her chest.

The final snap revealed Beaux switching things up by looking to the other side. She also changed her sunglass-holding position as she shifted in the other direction, looking magnificent.

For accessories, Beaux donned a simple bellybutton piercing, opting to let the ensemble do the talking. She also sported french manicured tips and glossy lips.

Beaux’s caption read, “Peek a boo.”

With Beaux’s stunning good looks, it’s no wonder Pretty Little Thing would want her to represent their clothing.

But Pretty Little Thing isn’t the only brand that Beaux has promoted.

Beaux Raymond promotes SHEIN

Last month, Beaux promoted another influencer favorite: SHEIN.

Beaux looked like a major celebrity as she posed from a dressing room with a star featured prominently in the background.

The blonde beauty sparkled and shined a pink two-piece by the label.

Her caption read, “The happy glow 🤍 SHEIN Christmas Pop-up will open from 2nd-4th Dec ! AND you can use code ‘UKBEAUX22’ for 15% off for online shopping !”

Although Beaux’s time on Too Hot To Handle Season 3 has come to an end, the future looks bright for the English beauty.