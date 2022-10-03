Beaux Raymond stuns in busty crop top for mirror selfie

Beaux Raymond took a mirror selfie rocking a crop top and sweatpants. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond was almost Too Hot to Handle while showing off her loungewear in a recent social media selfie.

The model previously took home the $90k grand prize alongside fellow winner (and former lover) Harry Johnson when the couple won Season 3 of the hit Netflix reality show.

Although the two announced their split shortly after the show, Beaux has been recently sharing the highlights of her life with fans on Instagram — including her many opportunities to travel.

Though Beaux may appear to live quite the lavish life post THTH, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a more casual outfit that consisted of a pair of low-rise, untied sweatpants.

Beaux snapped a quick mirror selfie that showed off her outfit, which included a busty, see-through crop top with one tie in the center.

Her hourglass figure was the center of the shot, with Beaux’s belly button ring falling perfectly between the bottom of her shirt and the top of her pants.

Beaux Raymond rocks a casual look in crop top and sweatpants

To finish off her dressed-down look, the model wore her hair in natural, loose waves and appeared to have on little to no makeup.

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

The makeup-free photo is a bit more on the rare side for Beaux, as the model tends to lean towards showing off her glamorous makeup looks on social media.

Beaux Raymond shares her current makeup products

In a recent Instagram video to her feed, the Too Hot to Handle winner showed her followers the different products she uses to give her her signature look.

Beaux showed herself doing her skincare and makeup routine, which starts with a moisturizer, primer, two foundations, and a powder. She then moves on to her concealer before adding in more powder, along with bronzer, blush, eyebrow products, lip products, mascara, and a setting spray to keep everything in place.

The model didn’t skip out on the opportunity to rock a standout outfit for the video, though, as she filmed while wearing a plunging black robe that featured a vintage lace design.

“Most common question asked is what make up do I use.. this is an everyday make up look for you all 🖤 products tagged below !” Beaux wrote in the caption.

The model continued to list every product that she used in the video and tag the Instagram handle of every brand featured.