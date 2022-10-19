Beaux Raymond wearing gorgeous makeup. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

It’s been a while since Beaux Raymond appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, but she is still keeping her fans happy with her fashion choices.

While she was starring in each episode of the hit reality TV show, she wore several attractive swimsuits while flirting her way through and meeting new guys to chat with.

Since Too Hot to Handle was filmed in a tropical location, it made sense that all the cast members were wearing swimwear the entire time.

In the real world, Beaux wears normal clothing that covers a little more skin on a regular basis. Her outfits still tend to be on the edgy side, though.

Beaux is more popular than ever, with more than half a million followers on Instagram keeping tabs on her life beyond the show.

The latest outfit she wore is worth checking out since it stands as proof that she’s a true fashionista, with or without a bikini.

Beaux Raymond looks elegant in orange

Beaux shared two pictures on Instagram wearing a bright orange crop top with a pair of low-rise jeans. The crop top had a collar that covered the majority of skin over her chest area but showed off the skin on her lower belly and waist.

The fabric at the bottom of her crop top dipped low enough to hide her belly button, though. She made the outfit look even better by adding a matching orange handbag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her dark jeans looked incredibly stylish with white trimming and large pockets on both sides.

Beaux Raymond looks fabulous in all-black

Bright colors look incredible on Beaux, but so do darker shades that provide more of a mysterious vibe. Beaux posed on a staircase wearing an all-black outfit in a gorgeous Instagram shot.

In the picture, she wore a long-sleeved bodysuit with a plunging neckline that revealed tons of skin down the center of her chest. The bodysuit was tight enough to hug all of her curves and show off her incredibly fit physique.

In her midsection, she wore a belt with a gold emblem in the center. She accessorized the look with a brown purse, a silver watch, and a pair of shiny black boots.

Beaux always knows what to do when it comes to her hair and makeup also. She wore her gorgeous long hair parted in the middle, swept over one shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup including lashes, mascara, eyebrow tint, foundation, blush, and lipstick.