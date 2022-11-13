Beaux Raymond showed off her curves in a daring top. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond continues to dazzle fans with her fashion choices on social media.

The Too Hot To Handle winner shared a mirror selfie with fans as she stepped out in a stunning ensemble that showed off her abs.

The 25-year-old found love on the hit Netflix show during Season 3 with fellow contestant Harry Johnson.

The pair went on to share the $90,000 cash prize but sadly split soon after the show aired.

Harry seems to be a distant memory for Beaux as she spends her time jet-setting to sunshine-filled places and enjoying evenings out where she showcases her fashions.

Her latest fashion hit was a suede ensemble that she showed off to fans with a bathroom selfie.

Her enviable figure was center stage as she rocked a pair of khaki green pants, which were tight-fitting around the top half and then flared out at the bottom.

Beaux stuck a hip out to one side to accentuate her curves as she posed confidently for the mirror snap.

She paired the pants with a matching top, buttoned only once at her chest and revealing an incredibly toned midriff that was sparkling with a belly jewel.

The long-sleeved top plunged at the neckline showing off her chest, which was bronzed with a suntan.

The reality star’s long blonde tresses were styled with a soft curl and her bangs covered her eyes.

Beaux accessorized the chic outfit with a classic monogram Louis Vuitton purse, a watch on her wrist, and some open-toe silver sandal heels.

She shared the snap with her 573k followers via Instagram Story.

Beaux Raymond gets colorful for Fashion Nova

Beaux amped up the color as she modeled a gorgeous dress for the popular brand Fashion Nova.

She asked fans to “Remember me” as she donned the multicolor midi dress to show off her best model poses.

The dress featured a square neck and a long sleeve constructed from a royal blue mesh fabric.

The main body of the dress was loud and bright, featuring colors in shades of green, blue, yellow, and red.

Rough black lines were painted onto the garment under the chest and on the back to mimic the shape of the wearer’s body.

The bodycon style dress hugged Beaux’s curves tight, showing her incredible figure to her fans.

The Netflix beauty paired the colorful dress with a pair of strappy red-heeled sandals, a small red purse, and silver hoop earrings that matched her watch.

Beaux wore the Body Talk Midi Dress from Fashion Nova, priced at $49.99.

Beaux Raymond keeps it casual in Fashion Nova

In another Fashion Nova ensemble, Beaux showed off her casual side as she rocked some faux leather pants and a slouchy red hoodie.

She posed looking cool with a Starbucks coffee in hand as she modeled the trendy fashion look.

A slither of Beaux’s toned midriff could be seen as the hoodie was cropped in length, and she paired her shiny black trousers with black and white sneakers.

In one image, the blonde beauty turned side-on to showcase her curves in the outfit which were visible in the tight black pants.

The final image showed a close up of her caffeinated treat, which she made reference to in the caption, writing, “Coffee a day keeps grumps away 🙃.”

The casual post was a hit with fans, as they liked the image over 9k times.