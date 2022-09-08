Beaux Raymond shows off perfect tan in tiny yellow bikini

Beaux Raymond shows off her tan in a tiny yellow bikini. Pic credit: @beauxraymond/Instagram

Beaux Raymond showed off her perfect tan in a tiny yellow bikini. Beaux is a model and is famous for winning Too Hot To Handle with her ex-boyfriend Harry Johnson.

The model sported a tiny bright yellow bikini, that showed off her amazing figure and toned physique. The top featured a triangular shape attached to the bottom of the fabric.

The bright yellow of the bikini brought out Beaux’s summer tan, which showed no lines and gave her a magnificent glow. A bow tattoo flattered her hip, and another thin tattoo could also be seen on her right side.

Beaux accessorized with a shiny belly ring that dangled and accentuated her toned tummy, silver bracelets, a watch, and necklaces of varying lengths. Altogether her jewelry gave her bikini photo a glamorous look.

The reality star’s long blonde hair cascaded over her right shoulder in a wavy fashion, as she touched it with both her hands. Her hair framed her beautiful face, done with natural makeup that allowed her features to shine.

Beaux completed the look with beach-going flip-flops and long manicured nails.

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond used to be a secretary

Before Beaux fell into the limelight through Too Hot To Handle, she worked as a secretary for a legal firm.

She also worked as a model for many well-known designers.

The influencer has not returned to a job in law since fans fell in love with her through her reality television and modeling work.

She is reportedly managed by the UK’s leading talent management agency, Neon Management.

Beaux Raymond’s ex-boyfriend was compared to Harry Styles

Beaux Raymond met her ex-boyfriend, reality television star Harry Johnson, through Too Hot To Handle, which they both ended up winning in the end.

The two had a connection on the show that linked to friendship, but this eventually turned into more. However, the pair did not last.

Johnson had claimed that many people think he looks like a different well-known Harry: Harry Styles. Johnson said, “I’m better looking than Harry Styles,” before he laughed and said that he doesn’t actually believe that.

Regardless of how similar he may look to Styles, fans love the reality star’s aesthetic. He recently posted a stunning shirtless series of photos to Instagram.

Johnson captioned the post, “Island hopping,” with an emoji of an ocean wave.