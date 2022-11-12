Beaux Raymond looked gorgeous in a summery selfie. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle star Beaux Raymond was dreaming of summer holidays as she shared a stunning selfie with her fans.

The reality star appeared on Season 3 of the hit Netflix show, which she subsequently won after finding love with co-star Harry Johnson.

The loved-up pair shared the $90,000 prize but put an end to their romance soon after the show ended.

Beaux has built up a loyal following on social media, often posting glamorous shots to delight her fans, and this latest selfie was no exception.

Posing under bright blue skies, the reality beauty held a hand to her forehead to shield her eyes from the beaming sunshine.

She wore a gorgeous black bikini top and a white linen shirt that she left unbuttoned to show off her stunning figure.

Her top featured a cutout section in the middle which revealed some of her famous curves, and a string tie that was fastened into a bow on the bottom.

The 25-year-old showed off her sculpted shoulders in the strapless bikini top as she made the most of the sunshine to top up her suntan.

Beaux let her blonde locks fall behind her as she rocked a bold brow and some flawless makeup in the stunning snap.

She accessorized her bikini with a pair of large hoop earrings, a chain necklace with a pendant, some bracelets around her wrist, and a striking french manicure.

The blonde beauty captioned the post, “Holiday dreaming…”

Beaux Raymond shares her skincare secrets

Skincare is a must for any beauty in the social media spotlight, and Beaux has her skincare routine sorted.

She shared her favorite products with her TikTok fans recently in a short one-minute clip.

Dressed in a pretty stone-colored activewear set, she rocked a bare face as she prepared to take fans through her step-by-step routine using Elemis products.

She started with the Elemis Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm, which she applied to her skin and rubbed in gently all over her face before she then removed it with a face cloth.

Next, she took the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads and worked a pad across her freshly cleansed skin, taking away any dead skin cells to leave her skin feeling and looking refreshed.

Beaux then applied a few drops of the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil to her skin and worked it into her skin in order for it to work its magic.

The video ended with a fresh looking Beaux posing for the camera as she completed her routine using the luxurious products.

She captioned the video, “Skincare is a must these products are unreal 😍 #fyp #skincare #elemis.”

Beaux Raymond stuns in backless gown for Shein

Beaux is often seen in bright outfits and bikinis, but she recently rocked an all-black look as she promoted a gown by Shein.

The long-sleeved dress featured a high neckline and an even higher slit on one side, which showed off Beaux’s toned legs.

The fabric gathered at the top of the slit to form a ruching effect before the material dropped to the floor.

Beaux posted a pic from behind where the dress was shown to be backless with a single rhinestone strap running down the center.

The little black dress hugged her curves tight, showing off her stunning figure.

She accessorized with some black-heeled sandals, a small black purse, and a gorgeous high ponytail.

The reality star looked ready for a classy evening out as she captioned her post, “Dinner settings 🖤,” and shared a discount code with fans.