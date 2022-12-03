Beaux Raymond showed off her legs in a dress from Shein. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond has built quite the following since appearing on Too Hot To Handle, with many fans interested in her fashion choices.

The British beauty appeared on Season 3 of the hit Netflix show and scooped the $90,000 prize alongside her co-star and former boyfriend, Harry Johnson.

Harry appeared to be a distant memory as Beaux continued to dazzle on social media this week as she wore a stunning metallic dress.

She modeled the stunning pink party dress as she promoted a festive pop-up shop that has opened in London for the fashion brand Shein.

Beaux was the star of the show in more ways than one, as she posed for a cover snap wearing the gown before a giant gold star emblazoned with gold lettering.

The image was snapped as she leaned forward, placed a hand on a mirror, and pushed her hips backward. She rested a hand on her thigh that emerged from a sky-high slit in the shimmery pink dress.

As well as the slit, the one-shoulder dress also featured a cutout section in the center that perfectly showed off Beaux’s toned tummy.

The material gathered at her hips in a ruched fashion before it draped toward the floor.

A swipe right took us to another photo where Beaux posed again, showing off the dress in more detail.

The 25-year-old beauty looked ready to party as the metallic fabric hugged her curves, accentuating her enviable figure.

Her long blonde locks held a glam curl, and she rocked some glam makeup for the event.

She captioned the post, “The happy glow 🤍,” and gave details of the Shein event.

Beaux wore the One Shoulder Cut Out Drawstring Side Split Thigh Metallic Dress from Shein, priced at $18.

Beaux Raymond sizzles in black gown with slit for Shein

Beaux is a top choice for brands who want their items promoted, and the blonde has partnered with Shein before, regularly styling their pieces to create her fashion-forward outfits.

Recently, she chose another gown with a thigh-high slit to promote the brand as she posed in the Shein maxi dress before a magical festive backdrop.

Posing on London’s famous Regent Street, she posed underneath the Christmas lights looking ready to party in the classy black gown.

The black dress was held up by thin spaghetti straps and featured a jaw-dropping slit that showed off plenty of her leg.

The gown was backless except for some thin strings that crisscrossed and fastened across the reality star’s back.

The Too Hot To Handle babe paired the gown with a heeled black sandal and a red purse that provided a pop of color.

Beaux wore the SHEIN BAE Tie Backless Crisscross Split Thigh Cami Dress, which is available in Black, Blue, Burgundy, Orange, or Chocolate Brown and is priced at $15.

Beaux Raymond shares skincare faves with Elemis

Like any influencer, Beaux is a big fan of skincare to keep herself looking glowing, so it was no surprise to learn that she had partnered with luxury brand Elemis to reveal her favorite skincare musts from the brand.

Posting to her fans on TikTok, she took them through a short one-minute routine using items from Elemis to get that sought-after model glow.

She began by taking the Elemis Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm and gently rubbed it into her skin, melting away any makeup or dirt on her face, before removing it with a damp facecloth.

Beaux then took her Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads and used a pad to gently take away any dead skin cells, leaving her with a freshly cleansed face that was simply glowing.

The stunner then took the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil and applied a few drops to her face, rubbing gently to let the oil sink into her skin.

She captioned the social media post, “Skincare is a must these products are unreal 😍 #fyp #skincare #elemis.”