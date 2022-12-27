Beaux Raymond showed off her figure in a black set. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Something caught Beaux Raymond’s attention over the weekend, and while she didn’t exactly spill the tea, her wardrobe choice suggested something scandalous.

The Season 3 winner of Too Hot To Handle rocked a tiny black crop top that left almost nothing to the imagination with a pair of matching undies settled high on her hips.

The revealing ensemble showed off her sun-kissed complexion and sculpted physique, namely those chiseled abs and toned legs!

Beaux wore her signature blonde locks down in dreamy curls, using one hand to keep a few strands away from her gorgeous face.

Always one to give options, Beaux shared the eye-catching photo twice, in color and black and white.

“Something caught my eye 💁🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the sultry snap.

Beaux Raymond unveiled her fit frame in tight red minidress

Beaux kept it short and sweet last week, wearing a deep red dress featuring a plunging lace top and shiny pleather bottom.

The blonde bombshell struck a stunning pose perched on a table with one leg slightly bent up and one arm extended to an elaborately wallpapered wall.

Her body looked out of this world in the body-hugging number, as it accentuated her enviable curves in all the right places.

Beaux’s hair was wavy perfection, and she accessorized with nothing more than a chunky silver bracelet and strappy black heels.

She added even more drama to the daring look with smokey eye makeup and a matte lip matching the garment.

Beaux Raymond sizzled in sparkly pink dress with jaw-dropping features

Anyone who follows Beaux knows that she’s a proud ambassador for SHEIN, one of the hottest clothing companies in the world.

The stunning influencer often takes to social media to promote the brand, but she truly outdid herself with the latest post.

Beaux sported a shimmery light pink dress with several cheeky cut-outs and a jaw-dropping slit up the side reaching her hip.

She posed in the pop-up shop surrounded by mirrors and beauty products, all perfectly arranged.

Of course, Beaux tagged SHEIN in the post, adding, “The happy glow 🤍SHEIN Christmas Pop-up will open from 2nd-4th Dec ! AND you can use code “UKBEAUX22″ for 15% off for online shopping !” along with a string of hashtags.

Beyond her outstanding outfits, Beaux is also known for her workout-related content on Instagram.

She often shares the new and unique ways she chooses to stay in shape, with a recent share showing her hitting up a boxing gym before some evening yoga.