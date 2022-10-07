Beaux Raymond reveals abs in hot pink spandex for ‘comfy evening’

Beaux Raymond revealed her abs in a skintight pink outfit. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle star Beaux Raymond looked pretty in pink as she sported a spandex outfit in a new picture shared with fans.

Beaux previously took the $90k prize when she won alongside former lover Harry Johnson on Season 3 of the hit Netflix reality show.

The couple split soon after, but Beaux seems to be taking it in her stride, as she keeps fans updated on her adventures via social media.

Posting to Instagram Stories, Beaux snapped a mirror selfie showing off her jaw-dropping body while wearing a hot pink crop top and matching leggings.

The 25-year-old beauty was ready for a cozy night at home, writing on the post “Comfy evenings in @modaactive” wearing a skintight activewear set from Moda Active, who she tagged.

Beaux held her phone in front of her face to snap the picture, so her gorgeous face was mostly hidden. Her long blond tresses were visible and neatly tied into a side pony. The locks covered her shoulder and fell down her side to meet her other hand which was delicately holding the waistband of her leggings.

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

A small pair of gold hoops could be seen in Beaux’s ears, and a set of perfectly manicured nails were on show as she held up her phone.

Beaux Raymond is all about herself as she shows off bod in selfie

The reality star is no stranger to a mirror selfie, regularly sharing stunning pictures of herself from a variety of exotic locations.

In another snap shared to Instagram, she showed off an incredible set of abs that were decorated with a piece of glitzy belly jewelry.

Posting from Marbella, Spain, Beaux snapped a selfie looking extra cool in a pair of brown rectangular shades.

She wore a skimpy brown velvet string bikini which left little to the imagination as it showed off her amazing curves. A matching wrap skirt was worn around her waist and a delicate gold bracelet was around her wrist.

She wrote in her caption, “it’s me vs me.”

Beaux Raymond says she has ‘no regrets’ from Too Hot To Handle

Beaux has built up a large following since starring on the popular Netflix show in 2022, boasting 584k followers on Instagram.

Although she is no longer with her flame Harry Johnson whom she met during filming, she says she doesn’t have any regrets about her time on the show.

“I don’t have any regrets from the show,” she told US Weekly. “I think everything that I did on the show, I’m happy with. I wouldn’t have changed it because it wouldn’t have been me. But at the end of the day, if it didn’t happen, something else might not have come from it.”

Harry had similar thoughts when thinking back on his time during the show with Beaux.

“I’m very happy with the way things all went,” he stated. “I feel like there was a lot of closure at the end for everybody. Everyone handled everything very [well], and whether things went south, they went north, whatever direction, everybody seemed to come out of it happy, consistently just themselves and not having to fake anything, and I think that’s the best part about it.

“I wouldn’t change anything going back,” he revealed.