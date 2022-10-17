Beaux Raymond looks incredible as she shows off the limited edition Karl Willett collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark-Media

Beaux Raymond looks incredible as she shows off the limited edition Karl Willett collection wearing a white blazer and textured trousers.

The English model and reality star looked incredible as she posed for the camera in the new limited edition collection by Karl Willet X Forever Unique.

Beaux took to her Instagram to show off this curve-hugging all-white look she wore to the Sheesh Restaurant in Chigwell, United Kingdom.

The Too Hot To Handle Season 3 winner looked hot in sparkly trousers, an oversized white blazer, a designer pouch, and a see-through bralette.

She shared the sexy look with her 581K followers and raved about the quality of the collection.

She captioned the post raving about the clothing line, “Obsessed with @karl_willett X @foreveruniqueofficial new premium, limited edition collection 💫The quality is insane and the pieces are perfect for party season, available for a limited time only!”

Beaux Raymond’s all-white outfit

Beaux Raymond’s all-white outfit is an excellent option for the upcoming party season.

Her sparkly trousers feature sequin detailing, a center back zip fastening, and a flattering flared pant leg. They are called the Campagne Sequin Tassel Flared Trouser and retail for $190.

She paired the glamorous trousers with the White Longline Double Breasted Blazer, which features front button detail fastening, functional pockets, and double-breasted details. This blazer looked terrific with the matching pants and retailed for $175.

Beaux spiced up this outfit by adding a see-through bralette underneath her blazer and a statement diamond necklace.

The reality star and fashion influencer added a pouch from Parisian fashion house Goyard to enhance the already fabulous look.

The Too Hot To Handle reality star is wearing the Senat MGM Pocket, which is made with Goyardine Canvas and Chevroches Calfskin.

This was a great way to show off the new Karl Willett X Forever Unique limited edition collection.

Karl Willett X Forever Unique

Beaux Raymond was a perfect model to promote the new limited edition capsule collection by Karl Willett with Forever Unique.

Forever Unique is a UK-based clothing company located in Manchester, which is very close to London, where Beaux is from.

Fashion designer and creative director Karl Willett created this limited edition collection with the brand, which contains 33 pieces.

The goal of the collection is clothing which figure-enhancing silhouettes that flatter all shapes and sizes.

Comprised of a mixture of embellished tailoring, stunning sequins with crafted cutouts, and feather detailing, this new premium collection is only available for a limited time.