Beaux Raymond with her hand up. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond won Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix when she took home a massive cash prize, and she’s also winning at life when it comes to her fashion choices.

There’s nothing boring or basic about Beaux’s closet, as it appears to be filled with some of the most interesting items for any true fashionista.

Even when Beaux is keeping it totally casual, and even when she’s barely wearing anything at all, she still looks undeniably stunning.

Beaux shared a couple of mirror selfies on social media while celebrating a happy weekend day with her followers.

Instead of being totally covered up in long pants and shirts, Beaux showed off a little extra skin for the world to see.

Her matching bra and underwear looked great paired with plain socks and high-end sneakers she went with for the day.

Beaux Raymond looks sultry over the weekend

Beaux shared two identical pictures on social media, with the first one being in color and the second one completely black and white.

In both pictures, she wore a white sports bra paired with a pair of high-waisted white underwear. Due to the position of her legs, her thighs and calves were easy to see, but her lower abs and belly button were hidden.

Beaux wore a pair of white socks folded down at the top tucked into a pair of blue and white sneakers. The Jordans she was wearing were laced up with dark blue strings tied into bows.

Beaux Raymond is a Fashion Nova starlet

It’s typical for reality TV stars, socialites, and Instagram models to represent a brand like Fashion Nova on social media regularly. Beaux was no exception to the rule after sharing a sexy picture of herself wearing Fashion Nova apparel while standing in front of a sleek mirror.

Beaux wore a white top with puffy long sleeves and a deep V-shaped neckline cut down the center. Since the neckline was cut so low, a lot of the skin on her chest and stomach was visible.

The shirt was tucked into a shiny brown pencil skirt designed with a ruched material over one hip. The skirt was thigh-skimming and short enough to show off the reality star’s lean legs.

She accessorized with a pair of shiny heels, a black purse with a shiny strap, a pair of earrings, and a large sparkling watch on one wrist.

In each photo, Beaux wore flawless makeup with long hair framing her face and blonde highlights in her brown hair.