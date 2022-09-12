Beaux Raymond in tiny string bikini says ‘it’s me vs me’

Beaux Raymond stuns in a revealing bikini while in Spain. Pic credit:@_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle winner Beaux Raymond is only focusing on herself in her latest mirror selfie.

Beaux and fellow winner Harry Johnson previously fell in love and took home $90,000 on Season 3 of the Netflix reality show. However, the relationship between the two has ended since the show’s finale.

The model has gained her slice of fame from the show, as she now sports 589k followers on Instagram and seems to spend a wealth of time traveling around tropical locations.

Recently, the reality winner snapped a selfie while spending a seemingly sunny day in Mardella, Spain. Behind a pair of rectangular-framed sunglasses, she glared into the camera in front of a bed of greenery.

She posed in a tiny, brown string bikini top that featured a velvet textured pattern. She had a matching wrap skirt around her waist, which was low enough to show off her slim figure and belly button piercing.

Beaux’s long, naturally wavy, highlighted hair fell to the side and over her right shoulder.

Beaux Raymond is all about herself in latest selfie

In her caption, Beaux told her followers who her only competition is these days — herself.

“it’s me vs me,” she wrote.

Although Beaux may not have found lasting love in the Too Hot To Handle villa, she seems to be doing well based on her social media shares.

Beaux Raymond says she has ‘no regrets’ from Too Hot To Handle

Although fans learned that Beaux split from Harry Johnson during the show’s reunion, she said she wouldn’t change anything about her time on the hit show.

“I don’t have any regrets from the show,” she told US Weekly. “I think everything that I did on the show, I’m happy with. I wouldn’t have changed it because it wouldn’t have been me. But at the end of the day, if it didn’t happen, something else might not have come from it.”

Her counterpart Harry had a similar reaction when thinking back on his time during the show with Beaux.

“I’m very happy with the way things all went,” he stated. “I feel like there was a lot of closure at the end for everybody. Everyone handled everything very [well], and whether things went south, they went north, whatever direction, everybody seemed to come out of it happy, consistently just themselves and not having to fake anything, and I think that’s the best part about it.

“I wouldn’t change anything going back,” he revealed.