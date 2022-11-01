Beaux Raymond in tight dress is a sexy devil

Reality star Beaux Raymond slays in a sexy devil costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark-Media

Beaux Raymond was fire hot in a tight dress with devil horns.

The liquid latex black dress was tight-fitting and showed off the socialite’s fantastic figure. It featured spaghetti straps and cropped at the upper thighs, which allowed the camera to capture her long legs.

Beaux paired the dress with deep red devil horns attached to a fuzzy black headband. She looked absolutely incredible and proved that even when devilish, she has some angelic qualities.

The season three winner of Too Hot to Handle showed that the devil is in the details in the best way possible. She accessorized with a couple of rings and an elegant bracelet, and her long nails were manicured with subtle color.

Beaux wore her long, bright blonde hair down and let it cascade in soft curls around her shoulders, with straight bangs framing her face. Her makeup was perfect with long lashes, dark eyeliner, contour and highlights in all the right places, and defined eyebrows and lips.

The model’s overall look was gorgeous and ready for a fun Halloween night out.

Beaux Raymond models for SHEIN

Beaux posted a stunning photo in a tight-fitting long black dress for SHEIN and gave her fans a discount code for any order. The social media influencer looked regal and sophisticated in her attire.

The dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a hip-high slit in the side that showed off the entirety of Beaux’s long and toned legs. Beaux paired the dress with black stiletto heels, and she carried a small clutch purse.

Beaux Raymond gives a spooky side eye

Beaux posted a fabulous selfie showing her striking looks and incredible makeup skills. Fake blood was painted onto her chest to give the photo a bit of spookiness.

The reality star’s makeup was on point, with defined brows and lip liner accentuating her lips’ fullness. Her eyes featured long lashes, soft eyeliner, and jewels placed strategically to give her some extra shine.

The jewels nicely paired with the shiny choker necklace, bringing out her blue eyes. Her bright blonde hair flowed around her shoulder in curly ringlets.

