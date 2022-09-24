Beaux Raymond in skimpy bikini shares ‘state of mind’

Beaux Raymond shared a picture of her in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Beaux Raymond looks beach ready as she posed in a new picture uploaded to Instagram on Thursday.

The Season 3 Too Hot To Handle star won with fellow contestant Harry Johnson after falling in love whilst on the show. The pair split the $90,000 prize money.

The couple has since split, but Beaux doesn’t seem too bothered by the breakup, as she posed for the camera from a sunny Ibiza location.

The star bared her skin as she rocked an iridescent sequin bikini which left little to the imagination.

The bikini showed off the 25-year-old’s incredible figure as she stood against a backdrop of beautiful greenery, pink flowers, and beautifully tiled flooring.

She wore a cream miniskirt which she had unbuttoned to reveal the top half of her bikini bottoms, complete with matching sequins and khaki green string ties.

Beaux’s suntanned skin provided contrast against the neutral shade of the skirt, and she posed with a large textured clutch bag by her side.

Her long blond tresses were beautifully styled in a middle part, with soft beachy waves.

She wore camel-colored open-toe shoes with a delicate silver anklet around her right ankle.

A silver belly piercing is seen, drawing attention to the social media star’s toned midriff.

Clearly enjoying her time in the exotic location, she captioned the image, “Tropical state of mind 💖.”

Beaux Raymond shows off perfect tan in tiny yellow bikini

Spain seems to be the location of choice for the Netflix star as her Instagram grid is littered with photos from the Mediterranean spot.

Regularly tagging herself in Marbella and various other Spanish hot spots, she shares her adventures with her 587k followers.

Beaux showed off her perfect tan recently as she posed in a tiny yellow bikini.

Showing off her toned physique, she looked amazing in the yellow halterneck bikini top and a triangular string bikini bottom.

She was adorned with delicate gold jewelry, including a watch, bracelets, necklaces of varying lengths, and a dangling belly ring.

She finished the look off with some simple black flip flops.

What was Beaux Raymond’s life like before Too Hot to Handle?

Beaux’s life looks light years apart from her former life, where she used to work as a secretary for a legal firm.

The 25-year-old was born in London and resided in Kent, England. She also previously worked as a model for many famous designers.

After her time on the show, it appears that she has not returned to her full-time job in law.