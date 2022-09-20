Beaux Raymond shared a photo of her eating a sandwich while spending time in Spain. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Beaux Raymond has shown that one of the best ways to bring in a 25th birthday is to enjoy a triple-decker sandwich on an outdoor bed.

Beaux was previously seen on Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle, where she and contestant Harry Johnson fell in love and split the $90,000 grand prize.

The show’s exposure surely catapulted the model’s career on social media, as she currently sports 588k followers on Instagram.

After the show, Beaux and Harry revealed that they had called it quits after the finale. Although the hopeful relationship didn’t end up lasting, Beaux continues to show her fans that she is doing just fine on her own these days.

In her most recent share, the model uploaded a photo of her perched on an outdoor bed in Marbella, Spain.

She rocked a bright orange one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a criss-cross tie. She finished off her beachy look with her hair in a slicked-back bun, a pair of square-framed sunglasses, gold accessories, and, oh yeah — a full plate of food.

Beaux Raymond says eating is ‘what she does best’

Beaux sat before a plate of food, which included a stacked sandwich and a side of french fries. Her photo showed her taking a bite of the club sandwich as she turned her head to the side and closed her eyes.

“Beaux doing what she does best .. 🐷,” the model captioned the shot.

The post came shortly after Beaux shared her 25th birthday snap, in which she told followers she was “another year older and happier.”

Beaux Raymond on winning Too Hot To Handle

Although it may not have worked out for the model in terms of a lasting relationship, Beaux has expressed that she has nothing but gratitude for her time on Too Hot To Handle.

After the show’s release on Netflix, the contestant took to Instagram alongside Harry to thank her fans for voting for them.

“Thank you to all our fellow contestants who voted for us to win, we’re so blessed! 🥺 I’m proud of each and everyone of us, and the people we have become since leaving the retreat,” she wrote.

Beaux continued, “Thank you to everyone of our fans for the overwhelming love & support we have both received, we couldn’t be anymore grateful.. I hope you enjoyed @toohotnetflix as much as we did !”

Along with gratitude for her fans, Beaux also said that she has no regrets about being on the reality show.

“I don’t have any regrets from the show,” she told US Weekly. “I think everything that I did on the show, I’m happy with. I wouldn’t have changed it because it wouldn’t have been me. But at the end of the day, if it didn’t happen, something else might not have come from it.”