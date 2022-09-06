Beaux Raymond in plunging cutout swimsuit for ‘extended vacation’

Beaux Raymond has a sexy long weekend by the pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Brit Beaux Raymond is the sassy cast member of the hit Netflix show, Too Hot to Handle. She ended up winning Season 3 of the dating game show along with fellow Brit, Harry Johnson.

Beaux has admitted she has a wild side that needs to be tamed, and a recent photo spread on Instagram shows this to be true.

Over the weekend, she posted pics of her long holiday weekend while vacationing in Spain and showed off her curves to all of her social media followers.

Beaux posed poolside wearing a cobalt blue one-piece cut-out suit, made by Dressmezee, which showed off her tanned and toned body.

The suit featured a cross-body cut out, with tortoise shell hardware detailing and a halter-style neck. The opening of the suit showed off Beaux’s curves, along with her belly button ring.

In one photo, Beaux perched on her knees with her eyes closed looking toward the sky. In the second shot, she was laid out on a red pool float in the water, holding a drink in hand and wearing clear sunglasses.

What was Beaux Raymond’s life like before Too Hot to Handle?

25-year-old Beaux was born in London and resided in Kent, England. She previously worked as a model for many famous designers and was a secretary for a legal firm. After her time on the show, it appears that she has not returned to her full-time job in law.

For her jobs in modeling and as an influencer, she is managed by the UK’s leading talent management agency, Neon Management.

Beaux has said that friends often tell her that she has no filter, but that it isn’t a problem since she won’t hide who she is. She also admits to having a rowdy side, but said she might need help being tamed.

Too Hot to Handle is one of the sexiest shows on Netflix

The reality show revolves around a group of adults who are placed together in a house for four weeks.

While there, the contestants must go through various workshops, all while being forbidden from any sexual contact with their partners or other contestants.

The idea behind this is to foster genuine connections between the participants. Each contestant starts with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced any time a rule is broken.

Beaux starred on the show with her boyfriend, Harry, and even though they did win the contest, they only ended up with $90,000.