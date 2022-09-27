Beaux Raymond in plunging crop top ‘is a happy bunny’

Beaux Raymond posed for a revealing bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/GaryMitchell/LandmarkMedia

Beaux Raymond announced she was a “happy bunny” as she posed in a crop top for a bathroom selfie.

The former Too Hot to Handle star looked simply sensational in the revealing get-up.

The pic saw her fixing her hair in the mirror while she snapped herself with her phone.

Beaux’s dark blue top had a plunging neckline and thin strings hung down over her tanned and toned stomach.

A scrunchie was wrapped around one wrist and Beaux’s long, highlighted hair swept down over her shoulder.

Text placed across the top of the pic perfectly captured her mood with the words, “Food is on route and Beaux is a happy bunny x.”

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond hits it big in reality TV

Beaux, who lives in Kent, England, won Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle and has seen her popularity soar as a result of the reality TV dating show.

After landing the $90k prize with co-contestant Harry Johnson, she now has 586k followers on Instagram and regularly posts snaps of her enviable lifestyle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Beaux is often seen in glamorous, sun-soaked locations while sporting bikinis and tight-fitting dresses which perfectly showcase her stunning figure.

Monsters and Critics previously reported how she wowed in a sequin bikini while staying in Ibiza.

The snap showed her striking a pose in the sparkling top and a cream mini-skirt, which was open at the top to reveal her bikini bottoms. She looked tanned and toned as she captioned the exotic pic, “Tropical state of mind.”

She also shared a snap of herself “doing what she does best” as she scoffed a plate of sandwiches while wearing plunging swimwear. The cheeky snap taken in Marbella, Spain, had her kneeling in front of a plate full of food in blazing sunshine. She wore a revealing orange swimsuit with criss-cross ties that showed off her curves.

She captioned the image, “Beaux doing what she does best.”

Beaux Raymond has no regrets with Too Hot to Handle

Beaux and Harry split after the finale of THTH, but the model has said she has no regrets over her appearance in the hit show.

“I don’t have any regrets from the show,” she told US Weekly. “I think everything that I did on the show, I’m happy with. I wouldn’t have changed it because it wouldn’t have been me. But at the end of the day, if it didn’t happen, something else might not have come from it.”

She and Harry also posted a heartfelt thanks to fans after the series finished, with Beaux saying, “Thank you to everyone of our fans for the overwhelming love & support we have both received, we couldn’t be anymore grateful.. I hope you enjoyed @toohotnetflix as much as we did !”