Beaux Raymond in busty minidress boosts friend

Beaux Raymond looked frilly for fall in a colorful minidress from her friend’s brand. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond rocked a colorful minidress Thursday night.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 3 winner got dressed up for a night out in London.

Fall might be here, but Beaux looked like she was ready for spring in her bright pastel outfit.

Her short dress featured an abstract floral pattern with light pink, orange, yellow, blue, and green.

The floral number was full of ruffles on the bottom half. The dress was tailored at the waist, and the shoulders also had some slight ruffling that accentuated the deep v-neckline.

Beaux paired the thigh-skimming dress with gold square-toed heels. She carried a small peach clutch in her right hand and donned a chunky silver watch on her wrist.

Beaux Raymond supports her friend’s fashion brand

The 24-year-old initially posted a photo of her in the satin dress Thursday night. She evidently got a lot of questions from her 585K followers asking where it was from.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Friday morning, Beaux reposted the picture of her in the dress to her Instagram story for the benefit of fans. The former reality star posed and smiled in it, seemingly excited to model the colorful dress that was her friend’s creation.

She captioned it, “for everyone asking my dress last night was from my girls brand” and tagged the featured clothing brand.

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

The stunning minidress is from her friend’s company called Lace & Bow. Beaux looked happy to show out and show off while boosting her friend’s business.

Beaux Raymond relaxes after Too Hot to Handle

After winning Season 3 of the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, it appears the former reality star is relaxing and enjoying herself.

Beaux has shared many past looks with fans on Instagram. She is often seen modeling summer dresses and bikini looks. Even if she’s just hanging out on a beach during her extended travels, Beaux rocks whatever she is wearing.

Earlier this year, Beaux shared a snap of herself enjoying a cocktail while seaside in Spain. She was clad in a simple summer look.

She wore a black strapless bikini top with a crocheted tan mini skirt. Beaux smiled for the camera behind black square sunglasses.

Whether she’s enjoying a chill day at the beach or a night out in the city, Beaux keeps serving winning looks.