Beaux Raymond goes braless in plunging top to show off amazing curves

Beaux Raymond shows off her curves in a plunging shirt and miniskirt. Pic credit: @_beaux_raymond_/Instagram

The Too Hot to Handle star, Beaux Raymond, went braless in a plunging white top and brown miniskirt.

The former reality star shared a video on her Instagram page on Friday showing off her curves.

Beaux wore a chocolate brown miniskirt that was knotted on the side. Her plunging white top had sheer long sleeves and a white v-neck.

She wore the same strappy, square-toed metallic shoes she paired with a colorful minidress from her friend’s clothing line last week.

A Channel logo could be seen in the background of her reel. The model swung a small brown leather Louis Vuitton handbag over her shoulder in the clip.

Beaux accessorized the look with a chunky silver and gold watch.

“Never let them know your next move..” Beaux captioned the post.

Pic credit: @_beaux_raymond_/Instagram

Apparently, Beaux’s next move is…coffee?

The video switches to her grabbing an iced coffee and turning around to reveal a different, more casual outfit.

Beaux gets casual for coffee

The twenty-four-year-old model pulled down an orange hood and turned to reveal her new outfit. Her orange crop top featured a halter-like cut and looked like an untucked body suit from the front. Beaux toted a matching small orange handbag.

Beaux rocked a pair of casual, baggy 90s-style dark blue jeans. The wide-legged jeans featured large pockets on the side and were paired with orange square-toed heels.

The former reality star wore her hair down and curled in both looks featured in the video.

Beaux Raymond cheers to Oktoberfest

Beaux shared a picture from a final Oktoberfest event on Saturday. She wore matching lederhosen with a friend for the German celebration.

Pic credit: @_beaux_raymond_/Instagram

Beaux looked the part in a busty white lace top and a black corset with bright red ribbons. She wore a red skirt with a black outline for the event.

Beaux styled her flowing blonde hair in two long braids tied with red string for the occasion. She paired the traditional outfit with knee-high black leather heeled boots.

The Season 3 Too Hot to Handle winner carried a matching studded red purse.

In her Instagram story from the day, Beaux donned a classic green fedora with a red feather for the Oktoberfest event.

Beaux wore small studded hoop earrings, and two pieces of blonde hair framed her face in the video.

Too Hot to Handle is currently on hiatus but set to return to Netflix for a fourth season.