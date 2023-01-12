Beaux Raymond glows in an open romper for PrettyLittleThing

Beaux Raymond opened her romper for a gorgeous photoshoot. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond was absolutely glowing in an open romper.

The khaki romper was loose-fitting, but it opened up in the front and complemented her stunning figure. It cropped loosely at her thighs and accentuated her long legs.

Beaux accessorized with a simple necklace and a couple of bracelets, and her nails were perfectly French manicured. She held a small purse in her left hand.

The winner of Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle elevated her look with open-toed brown heels that featured wrap-around straps, which went all the way to her mid-calves.

She wore her blonde hair back in a low bun with a middle part, and her makeup was beautiful as always, with defining contour, dark lips, and shimmery eye shadow.

The online influencer posed in an open doorway surrounded by bright and beautiful flowers.

Beaux Raymond promotes PrettyLittleThing

Beaux’s look wasn’t just a stunning ensemble but also a promotion for PrettyLittleThing. The Reality TV star captioned her post, “Egg Ed x” and tagged the romper as PrettyLittleThing.

PrettyLittleThing is a clothing brand that takes pride in celebrating all body types. It’s based in the UK and sells a variety of cute options like the romper on Beaux.

The fashion company is perfect for refreshing one’s wardrobe and keeping up with all the latest trends.

Beaux certainly looked amazing in the romper, and PrettyLittleThing is lucky to have her as a partner. The promotion earned well over 2,000 likes in just four hours.

Beaux Raymond beautifies with makeup

Beaux was a contestant on Too Hot to Handle in part due to her effortlessly good looks, but she also knows how to glam up even more with quality makeup.

She created a new Instagram account, @beautifiedbybeaux, just to show off her endeavors in makeup.

The makeup artist posted an incredible image to the account, which she captioned, “Make up on me by me.” And her makeup was near perfection as it brought out her beautiful facial structure, her lips, button nose, and bright eyes.

Beaux is skilled at applying contour and highlights in all the right places, and using makeup is an art that allows the wearer to shine even brighter and with more confidence.

Beaux’s Instagram account dedicated to makeup also showed off her makeup application on other models to truly showcase her skill set. She seems to be following her passions, and it’s easy to cheer her along toward her dreams.