Beaux Raymond sizzled in a recent gym selfie. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

It’s official! Beaux Raymond has found a “new love,” and she shared the unexpected news in a revealing sports bra with tight black pants.

The Too Hot to Handle star posed for a mirror selfie at the gym, showing off her super-sculpted physique in the black and gray sporty set.

She stood surrounded by an array of workout equipment, with a glistening diamond belly button ring drawing all eyes to her chiseled abs.

While Beaux’s flawless face was mostly covered by the phone, her blonde tresses looked gorgeous in a sweeping low ponytail with a side part.

Now, before anyone gets too excited, Beaux wasn’t exactly talking about a new man in her life but rather her favorite spot to sweat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To explain, she added to the share, “I have a new love.. his name is gym x.”

Pic credit: @beauxraymond/Instagram

Beaux Raymond enjoyed “peachy Friday” in jaw-dropping outfit

Beaux wished her fans a “peachy Friday,” giving a glimpse of her perfect derriere from beneath a navy blue and white letterman jacket.

The social media sensation looked like a high school daydream, perched atop a white cylinder in a white bra, undies, and high-rise socks.

She kept the jacket unbuttoned, leaving little to the imagination as she turned her back to the camera for the second jaw-dropping pose.

Beaux completed the nostalgic look with loose, cascading curls, smokey eye makeup, and a dramatic pop of lip color.

Beaux Raymond strutted in miniskirt to promote Boux Avenue

Beaux walked like she meant business in a campaign promoting Boux Avenue, a clothing brand offering lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, sportswear, swimwear, and dresses.

The stunning influencer radiated confidence in a white miniskirt and pastel yellow bustier corset top to advertise the summer collection.

Between her sun-kissed complexion, beautiful face, and toned figure, Beaux is truly the perfect brand ambassador.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the London-based brand is dedicated to empowering women through figure-flattering wardrobe choices.

Of course, as a highly sought-after talent, Beaux also represents other hot companies, such as SHEIN and Lounge.

Now, to those on the outside, it may seem like Beaux is living the perfect life, but she recently opened up about her struggles following Too Hot To Handle.

While Beaux expressed immense gratitude for the opportunities she was given in 2022 and the friends she’s made, the year didn’t come without a few low points.

She wrote, “This year has been to say the least one of the hardest years of my life. Adjusting to a life I never saw myself in, realising that not everything you see is as it seems, overcoming obstacles I never thought I could ever face and loosing people I thought would be in my life forever. I’m continuing to figure some things out but tough times never last, tough people do 🖤.”