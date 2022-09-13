Beatrice Valli stuns in green braless dress with plunging neckline

Beatrice Valli says goodbye to summer in a braless green dress. Pic credit: @vallibeatrice/Instagram

Like many people, Beatrice Valli is saying goodbye to summer.

The Italian model posted to Instagram where she expressed a longing for the special season.

Beatrice shared the latest carousel with her 3.1 million followers and received 87k likes for the post. The post featured four pictures of Beatrice and a bonus with her child as she smiled and took in the beautiful weather.

She wore a green woven dress with a fringe hem and opted to go braless for the seasonally-appropriate look.

She stood in front of a few large plants housing beautiful succulents.

Beatrice rocked her light blonde hair in a center part with her sleek locks cascading down her back. The Italian beauty smiled wide as she looked happy to be in paradise.

Beatrice Valli is gorgeous in green dress

In the background were hanging woven lights, lush greenery, and a table with red wine and snacks. Farther back, there were blue skies, a setting sun, and clear blue waters with waves crashing into the white sand beach.

The Italian beauty is still hanging onto the summer season, however, as she posed by a picturesque beach. She wore tan strappy stilettos, adding to her long frame.

The Italian model wore light accessories with gold bangles, small hoop earrings, and a bare chest.

Beatrice geotagged Atzaro Beach, an exclusive resort area on the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

The Italian beauty’s caption translated to, “Memories of a summer without dizziness #ibizastyle.”

Beatrice Valli had a difficult childhood without her father

Beatrice Valli appeared in Grazia magazine before her wedding to Marco Fantini.

During the interview, she discussed her life growing up as a child in Italy. Beatrice revealed that her parents separated when she was six years old, and after that, she didn’t have a male figure in her life. She did grow up around strong women, including her sisters and mother.

Beatrice said, “I lacked the protection that a father can give a daughter. When I was little, between work and soccer games, there was always little. But what hurt me the most was the separation of my parents.”

She continued, “I missed that father figure that I found in the stability I built with Marco. It’s a wound I will carry inside me forever.”

Marco proposed to Beatrice in Paris in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected wedding plans, especially in hard-hit Italy.

Things worked out, however, and Marco and Beatrice married in May 2022.