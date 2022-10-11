Baywatch star Donna D’Errico stuns in her undies for sultry lingerie pic

Donna D’Errico takes a racy picture in her blue lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Donna D’Errico does not care what anyone says about her new lingerie pictures.

The stunning 54-year-old posed in her underwear Sunday morning, looking confident as ever.

In her latest Instagram picture, Donna looked like a Victoria’s Secret Model. She wore a crème lace bra with blue trimming underneath. She paired the bra with tiny matching underwear that mirrored the signature Baywatch bikini.

Opting out of accessories, she posed holding a royal blue garter belt in her hand.

She rocked her hair in a layered blowout that perfectly framed her face. The actress kept her makeup natural, going for the clean girl trend with nude lips and dewy skin.

She captured the photo, “Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid I just like this photo. I think I look pretty.”

She doubled down on the haters and their reaction to her previous sultry photos.

Donna D’Errico is sizzling in her gorgeous lingerie

Over the last few months, the Baywatch actress has been glowing while taking stunning bikini pictures. However, people have been outraged over the recent photos.

In an Instagram post in July, Donna even had to call out these people who complained about her sultry photos. She claimed people thought the photos weren’t classy, called her desperate, and even age-shamed her.

She posted a tiny pink bikini photo as she posed on top of her coffee table. She went for natural makeup and looked like she had just stepped off the Baywatch set.

She captioned the photo, “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want.” She then pinned the post so haters knew they couldn’t bother her.

Donna D’Errico admitted she struggled with alcohol

On the second anniversary of her sobriety, Donna posted a picture of herself posing in front of the American flag on her investment property to celebrate the occasion. She admitted she had a pretty hard year losing her mom, raising her kids, and dealing with her mental health.

However, this was a very triumphant post. She took a moment to congratulate the positive choices she has made, saying, “First, my kids turned out amazing, so I did that right. Second, I never stopped acting, never gave up my passion, of being an artist, of creating something from words on paper. When I wasn’t acting, I quietly wrote scripts. And third, I invested.”

The actress admits that she doesn’t even miss alcohol and that life is pretty good for her right now.