Donna D’Errico looked gorgeous in a Halloween post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Donna D’Errico posted a head-turning Halloween photo yesterday that probably left many of her fans in awe.

Remembered by many for her starring role on the hit television series Baywatch, Donna has proven time and time again that she’s still got it!

The 54-year-old showstopper stunned in a sexy black corset and thigh-high tights.

The lingerie featured a dangerously low-dipping top that left very little to the imagination and stole all the attention away from her scary jack o’lantern.

Donna’s hair and makeup were visions of haunted perfection, with smokey eyes and blonde locks cascading over her bare shoulders.

She captioned the share, “This was a fun Halloween shoot! Pumpkin carving contest tonight 🎃 What should I carve? #halloween #pumpkins #candy.”

This wasn’t the only scary-good post shared by Donna this month.

Donna D’Errico sizzled in skimpy blue and white lingerie for self-love post

Donna took to Instagram recently to share her confidence in barely-there blue and white lingerie that unveiled her chiseled abs and toned legs.

The former Playboy Playmate looked simply stunning with her lush brunette tresses left down to frame her flawless face.

She shared a little self-love in the caption, writing, “Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid I just like this photo. I think I look pretty 🥰 #prettyinblue #letschat #linkinbio.”

Donna D’Errico posed in tiny bikini to speak out against online bullies

Despite her exquisite looks and thriving career, Donna has openly admitted to being affected by online bullies. However, earlier this summer, she fiercely stood her ground and posted a perfect response to the hateful messages she received regarding a wardrobe choice.

She shared a steamy snap of herself looking like an absolute goddess in a blush-pink bikini on a coffee table.

Beyond being a gorgeous model and actress, Donna is also a proud animal activist and recipient of LCA’s 2019 Celebrity Activist Award, so it’s no surprise she’s willing to speak her mind.

Donna promotes her activism efforts by spreading awareness through an Instagram Story Highlight on her account.

She captioned the share, “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was “classier than that” and “too old to wear a bikini” and, my favorite, “desperate.” Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️.”

Well said, Donna. Just keep doing you!