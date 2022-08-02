Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico, 54, ‘feeling pretty good’ in string bikini

Donna D’Errico is back after a social media break with another bikini snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico is still proving that she’s just as attractive now at 54 as she was almost 30 years ago when she was Donna Marco and Playboy’s Playmate of the Month.

After taking a few weeks off of social media, the actress returned with another bikini pic, this time going completely makeup-free and with no added filters.

She noted that she did read all of the comments on her last post after she clapped back at critics saying she’s too old to wear a bikini and told fans, “In no way am I anywhere near perfect but I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

She also revealed that after her last post, she “took a little break” and took a cross-country drive across America with her dog.

“This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew just how beautiful until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. Have an awesome day,” she concluded.

There’s no better time than after a cross-country road trip to share a bikini video with 872,000 followers, so Donna did just that and flaunted her curves.

Donna D’Errico feels good in string bikini after road trip

Donna confirmed in the comments of her video that she is makeup-free and not using any filters, only self-tanner.

In the video, she stands in front of the camera with what appears to be a hotel bed behind her. She props her phone up on a table and utilizes the natural sunlight for the stunning shot.

She confirmed in a comment that she had not washed her hair in “two days” since she was traveling on the road at the time.

Donna D’Errico claps back at critic with no filter

After posting her bikini video, Donna received one critical comment from an Instagram user who wasn’t thrilled with the video.

They stated, “I’ll never understand why people post things like this. Attention? Validation? You just need people to recognize your good looks? Hey everybody! See how attractive I am? WTF, LOL!”

This user apparently learned nothing from Donna’s previous post, and she wasn’t having any of it.

She responded to the comment, informing the user that she used to be very self-conscious after being bullied a lot when she was a kid and “after having every facial feature and every part of my body made fun of by hateful people over the years.”

She added that she used to have bad self-esteem because of it, but not anymore.

“Now that I’m older I have more guts than I used to. Now when someone makes fun of me for posting a video of myself wearing a bikini, instead of running away and hiding and crying, I post another damn one in a bikini. Want to know why? Because I’ve grown real tired of the bulls**t. Maybe it might give other women the courage to wear whatever they feel like or post what they want.”

The critic seems to have learned their lesson, or perhaps Donna got tired of seeing the comment, as the rude comment appears to have been deleted.

Fortunately, Donna’s confidence won’t be rocked by this attitude and she had the perfect clap back for anyone who doesn’t like her bikini posts.