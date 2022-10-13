Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks shows off amazing legs in feathered outfit for Cardi B’s birthday

Angel Brinks was seen looking amazing as she entered Cardi B’s party. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia.

Angel Brinks looked amazing as she arrived in West Hollywood. The designer and reality show star showed up at Poppy nightclub to celebrate her friend, Cardi B. The theme of the rapper’s 30th birthday was a cabaret show, and Angel made sure to stand out while following the dress code.

Angel arrived at the club in an elaborate white corset. The bodice had grey embroidered detailing with rhinestones adorned throughout the dress. Attached to her outfit, she had garter attachments at the bottom of her corset and silver arches attached to her bust.

As she walked in, she could be seen with a dramatic feather train behind her. The feathers with the tiny corset made the Basketball Wives star looks like an iconic showgirl.

She wore silver strappy heels wrapped into her ankle for her shoes, which went perfectly with her white nail polish.

Angel wore plenty of accessories, including sheer evening gloves with rhinestone embroidery along her hands. She wore a gem-covered clutch for her bag that went perfectly with her outfit.

Her makeup went for a soft glam look. She wore gold eyeshadow with long eyelashes to accompany them, a simple highlight and contour, and finished the look with a glossy nude lip.

Angel Brinks had a great time at Cardi B’s party

The Bodak Yellow rapper had the party of the year, and Angel Brinks was there to witness it all. The designer posted many pictures from the event, including the fire dancers performing for Cardi B’s 30th birthday party.

Angel was not the only celebrity at the event. Stars like GloRilla, Chloe Baily, Tiffany Haddish, and more were present. The event looked like a burlesque event with red lights, a center stage, and dancers to complete the vibe.

Cardi B hired Angel Brinks because she was being bullied

Fans might not be aware that the two celebrities met each other when Angel styled Cardi B for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. According to Page Six, this was Cardi B’s first award show, and the two enjoyed getting to know each other. Angel divulged that Cardi B wanted to work together after seeing her treatment on Basketball Wives LA.

She said, “She knew at the time what happened with me on the show being bullied and attacked. She was telling me, ‘Girl, I hated watching that happening to you on TV. You deserve so much more respect.’”

Since then, the two have gotten close and seem to enjoy each other.