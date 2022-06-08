Bare-faced Courteney Cox goes casual for dinner in Santa Monica

Courteney Cox was spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Courteney Cox doesn’t seem to mind dining alone.

The Friends alum was spotted entering Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, one of her favorite places to eat, and she was looking super casual with a bare face and low-key outfit for the outing.

This latest Courteney spotting comes on the heels of a bit of Scream 6 news, including her confirmation that Gale Weathers will be a part of the upcoming horror series sequel.

Courteney Cox keeps it low key for dinner

On Tuesday evening, Cox headed back to her favorite Santa Monica eatery for the second time this week. The 57-year-old actress lives in Malibu, which is roughly a 30-minute drive from her favorite dinner hot spot located just down the California coast.

Again, she kept it lowkey in a black top and tight jeans. This time around, though, she wore a baggy black sweatshirt for the outing.

For what was clearly just a quick dinner run, Courteney kept it simple with a bare face, or at least no obvious makeup, putting her natural beauty on display.

Courteney Cox will return for Scream 6

Hot on the heels of news that Neve Campbell will not be reprising her iconic role for the upcoming Scream 6, Courteney Cox has said that she will be back.

Cox has played Gale Weathers in all of the Scream movies since making her debut as the character in 1996. Despite so many of her co-stars’ characters being killed off over the past five Scream movies, Weathers has always managed to survive and for that reason, Cox says we will see her again in the upcoming film.

“I did not die so yes you will see me,” Cox told Variety. “Gale’s pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!”

Campbell confirmed that she will not be returning to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott due to a pay dispute.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement about her departure from the franchise. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

In addition to Scream 6, which is currently filming, Cox stays busy playing Pat Phelps in Shining Vale on STARZ. She’s also been tapped to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, Last Chance U.