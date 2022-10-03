Barbie Ferreira in see-through dress for Paris Fashion Week

Barbie Ferreira is showing off her curves in a sheer black dress for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire

Barbie Ferreira is stunning in a gorgeous see-through dress for Paris fashion week.

Ferreira was among many celebrities attending Balenciaga’s spring womenswear fashion show.

The Euphoria star went for a classic look for her hair and makeup. She seemed to take notes from the “clean girl” trend with understated makeup, slicked-back hair, and statement Balenciaga earrings.

She showed off her curves in a sheer black maxi dress with a turtle neck collar. The 25-year-old actress accessorized the classic look with a matching black Balenciaga bag and pointed-toe shoes.

Ferreira posed in her gorgeous dress, in a black and white photo for Instagram on Sunday, tagging her stylist, makeup artist, hairstylist, and the brand Balenciaga. The see-through appeal of the dress was subtle but added a chic touch to her fashion week ensemble.

The stunning Euphoria star seemed to be all smiles while attending the show. According to Ferriera’s Instagram, she was leaving Paris after the fashion show. However, she made sure her fans knew she had a good time, as she reposted a picture on her story with friend and Balenciaga model Adele Exarchopoulos.

Barbie Ferreira arriving at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Pictures/MEGA

Barbie Ferreira is now the face of YSL

The actress has been having a huge beauty moment lately. She was recently announced as the new face of YSL. The actress will be joining the ranks with the company as a brand ambassador with other well-known celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Zoe Kravitz.

In a press release, YSL explained how Barbie was the obvious choice for brand ambassador, saying:

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” YSL Beauty’s VP of Global Communications and Image David Iop explained. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

A big moment after announcing she was leaving Euphoria

Ferreira has been solidifying herself as a fashion and beauty icon after her announcement that she is leaving the hit show Euphoria. She announced her departure in a now-expired Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @barbieferreira/Instagram

She wrote, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

Many people were introduced to Barbie Ferreira and her iconic style through the HBO show. While, of course, fans of the show were sad to see her leave, Barbie has been very active on social media, so we never miss her amazing style.