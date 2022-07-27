Barbie Blank in skimpy lingerie wants the old days back

WWE superstar Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, poses for a social media selfie. Pic credit: @thebarbieblank/Instagram

Former WWE superstar Barbie Blank is yearning for the old days of social media as she shows off a scorching hot lingerie set to her fans and followers.

Blank, best known as Kelly Kelly in her professional wrestling career, rose to fame within ECW and the main roster, which featured her enjoying a WWE Divas Championship reign.

She also returned to the ring this past year, surprising fans at one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. Away from the ring, she continues to model, with the 35-year-old sharing sultry photos on Instagram.

The former WWE star modeled a skimpy pink bra and panties set featuring white, yellow, and red floral and polka dot embroidered design on them with yellow trim.

Her IG post has her giving two unique poses in the lingerie, with the first a front-facing shot as she keeps her arms overhead and an elbow against the doorway.

A second image has her giving a sideways pose and a seductive stare as she keeps her hand pressed against the doorway. In both photos, she’s got her hair up with a newer curly hairstyle and has on sparkling earrings with a thin necklace.

“I just want Instagram to go back to its old days. Is that too much to ask for? 🥺” she wrote in her caption, as the social media platform had an update that some people don’t love that much.

Blank has also tagged Lounge Underwear on her latest photo share, the creators of the Fleur Balcony lingerie set, available for $65 through the official website.

While it’s an excellent promotion for the creators, she’s also a content creator and has exclusive content she regularly promotes for her official OnlyFans page. The former WWE star charges $9.99 monthly for subscribers at BarbieBlankExclusive, where there’s racy content available.

Kelly is amongst former WWE Divas who modeled bikinis and lingerie along with Trish Stratus, Lita, Candice Michelle, and Torrie Wilson. Not only did Kelly have many racy displays during her time with WWE, but before that, she was a Hawaiian Tropic and Venus Swimwear bikini model.

Fans and followers react to Barbie’s pics

With over a million fans on the Gram, it’s no surprise that Barbie Blank causes a commotion whenever she posts a new series of photos in lingerie or swimwear. The latest IG post racked up over 400 comments as fans and followers reacted to her sizzling look in lingerie.

“Me too, you look so beautiful, sexy and attractive Barbie. Nice lingerie ❤️❤️,” one fan commented on her photo series.

Pic credit: @thebarbieblank/Instagram

While many comments praised Barbie Blank’s beautiful look in the photos, others left questions or comments about her wrestling days, including a person asking if she decided to go by “Kelly Kelly” in WWE. Based on her reply, it wasn’t her decision.

Pic credit: @thebarbieblank/Instagram

Blank appeared as Kelly Kelly for a career that spanned 2006 through 2012. She originally started with ECW in a role as an exhibitionist with striptease segments during the shows.

Kelly later worked as part of Extreme Expose, a group of women which included Layla El and Brooke Tessmacher.

The trio provided brief in-ring dance shows during episodes of ECW. Eventually, Brooke got released from her WWE contract, and the Extreme Expose group disbanded with Kelly and Layla getting into a feud and beginning to see more in-ring action.

Kelly Kelly returned for 2022 WWE match

After Kelly Kelly’s time with ECW, she transitioned to the main roster, appearing on episodes of Raw and SmackDown and entering various feuds. In 2011, she appeared in a WWE Raw Power to the People episode, where fans voted her as the challenger for Brie Bella’s Divas Championship.

Kelly went on to win the match, becoming WWE Divas Champion for the first time in her career. Her reign lasted over 100 days and was her only time holding a major women’s championship.

However, she was among the many individuals to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship, winning it in 2019 during the Raw Reunion episode after pinning Gerald Brisco. Kelly is the first woman to capture the title, as she held the belt for a brief reign during the show.

Other women’s wrestlers to win the 24/7 belt include Dana Brooke, Candice Michelle, Maria Kanellis, Alundra Blayze, and Alexis Bliss.

Along with those championship reigns, she’s made sporadic appearances for WWE, including her role as a surprise entrant in all three of the Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Kelly Kelly appeared earlier this year in the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble held in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the No. 4 entrant in the match and got eliminated second overall by Sasha Banks.

Apart from the WWE appearances, Barbie Blank appeared on several seasons of E!’s reality TV program WAGS LA as the wife of NHL player Sheldon Souray. The couple married in 2016 but filed for divorce a year later.

Last April, Blank married bodybuilder Joe Coba, whom she’d been engaged to since May 2020. She’s likely to make surprise appearances here or there with WWE. In the meantime, fans can keep up with her on her Instagram page, @thebarbieblank.