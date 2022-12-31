Barbara Walters death: Iconic broadcast journalist dead at 93

The late legendary news anchor Barbara Walters at a broadway event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/William Bernard/ACE Pictures

Iconic television broadcaster Barbara Walters has passed away at age 93.

Her career as a journalist spanned over six decades, and during that time, Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including The Today Show, ABC Evening News, 20/20, and The View.

She had a trailblazing career as the first U.S. female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976.

The late journalist interviewed every sitting U.S. president and first lady, from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. In addition, she sat down with current President Joe Biden and Donald Trump when they did not hold the highest office.

Walters earned numerous awards and accolades during her astonishing career. She won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards during her time hosting The View and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989.

In 2007, Barbare received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2000, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement on Friday, according to the BBC.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Tributes pour in for Barbara Walters

During her career, Walters was praised for her interviewing style, particularly when questioning powerful and influential people.

She also had many iconic pop culture moments when interviewing Hollywood stars.

Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to Walters’s intellect and personality shining through during her work.

What a legend and a trailblazer! Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans. pic.twitter.com/8QAFO86W1c — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2022

Walters inspired many other journalists and women in the industry, with many of them paying tribute to her life and career.

Oprah Winfrey credited Walters’s influence for helping launch her career in a touching tribute.

The Shade Room complied tributes from female journalists paying their respects to the iconic broadcast journalist.

Many on social media shared their favorite moments of Walters holding people to account and being very frank during her interviews.

Barbara Walters’s love life and the man she married twice

Barbara had three husbands but was married four times. Her first husband was to a businessman named Robert Henry Katz, but the union was reportedly annulled after eleven months.

With her second husband, Lee Guber, they adopted a daughter, Jacqueline – her only child. She wed her third husband, Merv Adelson, twice: once in 1981 and again in 1986.