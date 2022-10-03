Barbara Palvin stuns in bra top and thigh skimming skirt

Barbara Palvin rocks a matching plaid bra top and pleated skirt. Pic credit: @realbarbarapalvin/Instagram

Model Barbara Palvin channeled her inner Cher Horowitz with her latest Clueless-inspired look.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to show off her new two-piece matching set, created by the athleisure company Alo Yoga.

The Hungarian beauty showed off her outfit while posing with her hands in her hair and glaring directly at the camera with her striking blue eyes.

Her outfit consisted of a plunging bra top and a “school girl” skirt, which featured two slits on the bottom of both sides.

Both pieces went hand in hand, as they were made of the same black-and-white plaid pattern.

To finish the look, Barbara matched the set with a thick black choker and a pair of knee-high black boots or socks.

Barbara Palvin gives off ‘Clueless vibes’ in matching plaid

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model used her caption to shout out the outfit’s brand and give an ode to the ’90s movie it reminded her of.

“This new Jacquard Set from @alo screams clueless vibes ✨ ❤️‍🔥,” Barbara wrote.

Barbara completed her Clueless look by rocking minimal makeup and opted to keep her hair in messy, natural waves.

When the model isn’t sharing her latest attire with her 18.3 million Instagram followers, she often shares the sweet moments between her and her boyfriend, actor Dylan Sprouse.

Barbara Palvin says she and Dylan Sprouse have an ‘unbreakable bond’

Most recently, Barbara took to the platform to share a photo of her wrapped in Dylan’s arms while writing “Unbreakable bond” in the caption.

Barbara and Dylan have been in a relationship since the summer of 2018, and the pair often showcase their love on her feed.

In a video shared by Vogue Australia, the model revealed that being single for a while ultimately paid off, as she believes Dylan is the “perfect guy.”

“He’s very kind and gentle,” she said. “That’s what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love, and I’m very much in love right now, so it’s a good feeling.”

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody star also appeared in the video, where he joked about Barbara’s apprehension towards PDA.

“She doesn’t like cuddling very much. I try to give her hugs, and she’s like, ‘Ugh,'” he joked.

Barbara came back with a quick response, saying, “I’m a strong, independent woman who wants to be free with you.”