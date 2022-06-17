Barbara Palvin is red hot in thigh skimming miniskirt

Barbara Palvin stunned fans in a thigh-skimming red miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Barbara Palvin, a former Victoria’s Secret model, gave her fans a sexy treat as she posed in a tight, red, leotard with a matching miniskirt.

The Hungarian model stared at the camera with a sultry expression in front of a white background. She wore her hair up in a tight bun on top of her head and made sure to match her makeup to her look, which meant bright red lipstick.

Barbara wore a light orange sports jacket on top of the outfit and captioned the Instagram photo, “Your new favorite color way just hit stores in time for summer @alo ‘s Red Hot Summer [fire emojis].”

Barbara looked stunning in the red leotard and miniskirt combo

In a second photo in the carousel, Barbara wore the same red leotard with white see-through sweatpants and a matching white jacket on top. In that photo, she stood in front of a red background, with the same sultry expression on her face.

The girlfriend of Dylan Sprouse is clearly still a highly in-demand model, constantly posting pictures of her various shoots to her Instagram.

Barbara has over 17 million followers, including celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Hailey Bieber.

Barbara showed off her lean legs in a denim miniskirt

The IMG model isn’t new to showing off her long, lean, legs, after sharing an Instagram photo just a few days ago in which she wore a denim miniskirt. In that picture, she was seen walking down the street in presumably New York City, with a white tank top tucked in and holding a jean jacket over her shoulder.

She matched the look with white sneakers, a white purse, and black sunglasses. Her brunette tresses were down in waves and blowing back in the wind. Barbara looked as if she was walking down the runway while simply out in the city.

She captioned the photo, “Summer looks never disappoint ! Especially in @dkny jeans . #dknydoyourthing.”

Barbara wrote about her body insecurities in 2018

Barbara is obviously famous for her body, being a former Victoria’s Secret model and Sports Illustrated’s 2016 Rookie of the Year, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have insecurities just like everyone else.

In a 2018 Instagram post, she expressed her struggles with body image, writing, “This is me it took me a while to understand what people meant by ‘listen to your body’ – it’s not always easy feeling good in our own skin and it takes time, trust me [I’m] still learning.”

She continued, “over the past year [I’ve] discovered so much about my body, how it can change and evolve. One thing is for sure – only you know what’s best for you.”

So, there you have it, even Barbara Palvin has days where she doesn’t feel secure about her highly enviable body.