Bar Refaeli stuns in skimpy bikini with her dog

Model Bar Refaeli all smiles at The Maxim Hot 100 Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Bar Refaeli puts her stunning figure in a tiny bikini while getting some sun with her dog.

The mother of three has maintained her sensational figure that helped earn her spot as one of the top fashion models in the world.

She appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2009 and is estimated to have earned over $20 million in her career.

She is one of the most recognizable models in the fashion industry and has appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Samsung, and Andrew March. She has also graced the cover of numerous versions of Elle magazine and Vogue.

At 37, she still maintains her stunning model looks. Refaeli appeared in the Israeli documentary We Dared to Dream, which is about the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 she co-hosted.

Her high-profile relationship with Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio has returned to the spotlight after rumors resurfaced about her alleged affair with soccer star Gerard Pique.

Bar Refaeli smiles as she stuns in a skimpy blue bikini

The beautiful model flashed a smile as she relaxed in a blue bikini. She cuddled up with her dog in the cute photo.

Refaeli shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Refaeli put her make-up-free face on display which showcased her radiant complexion as she worked on her tan on an outdoor beach bed.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl married an Israeli businessman, Adi Ezra, in 2015. The couple shared three children: two daughters and a son, whom they welcomed in 2020.

The Israeli model has never shied away from sharing bikini photos. She recently shared a stunning swimsuit photo with her Instagram followers.

In the photos, she rocked a black bikini and matching sunshades. Refaeli gave her IG followers a close-up of her physique in the second photo as she stepped out of the pool in the stylish set of photos.

Bar proved her face card never declines with a recent close-up selfie in which she put on natural-looking makeup.

Bar Refaeli denies affair with Gerard Pique

Following Shakira’s split from her longtime partner Gerard Pique earlier this year, rumors resurfaced about Refaeli’s alleged affair with the Spanish football sensation.

Ynetnews reported claims from Spanish journalist Jordi Martin, that the model and Pique exchanged messages and met up privately.

Gerard Pique’s alleged affairs are rumored to be behind his split from Shakira after 12 years together. The Barcelona footballer reportedly sued Martin, and Refaeli denied the rumor last year.