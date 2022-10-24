Bar Refaeli models a lacy lingerie set for Vogue Spain. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Israeli model Bar Refaeli looked gorgeous in green in a recent photo she shared.

She donned a lacy lingerie set and showed off her curves for a Vogue Spain photo shoot.

Bar looked beautiful and comfortable as she lounged on a white couch. She glowed in the reflection of the sunlight against the white wall behind her, and her blonde hair shone in the sun.

The successful model lay on her side to show off her curves for one of the poses.

Bar’s left arm was draped over the side of her body, and her hand rested on her toned thighs.

She leaned her head on one arm and looked effortlessly gorgeous with her other hand resting on her long blonde hair that fell behind her.

Bar Refaeli is a natural beauty in matching lingerie set

The famous model wore a matching forest green lacy lingerie set for the Vogue shoot. Her sheer lacy bra featured black straps and an elastic black band underneath with a small bow in the middle.

Bar’s makeup was minimal and natural looking.

The model recently did another lingerie campaign as well. She modeled silky black shorts outlined in lace and a matching silk tank top. The shoot was part of a collection for Femina, an Israeli lingerie brand that Bar worked with.

Bar tagged Vogue Spain in her caption as well as the brand El Corte Inglés, which is presumably where the lingerie set is from. El Corte Inglés is a large department store with locations across Europe that is headquartered in Madrid.

The businesswoman and actress was just spotted out in Spain the other night looking beautiful in a blue pantsuit.

Bar also tagged the photographer and make-up artist for the shoot as well as her modeling agency, Uno Models, in the post.

Bar Refaeli looks thoughtful in lingerie shoot

The 37-year-old beauty posted another look from the Vogue Spain photoshoot for her three-and-a-half-million followers.

Bar stunned in a lacy lingerie set again.

She wore a sheer black bra with embroidered black flowers on it. Her bra matched perfectly with the high-waisted, cut-out lace underwear she modeled.

Bar rested one elbow on her knee as looked off to the side. Her golden hair was parted on the side and hung down to her waist.

Her makeup was also barely noticeable in the second look for the fashion magazine.