The beautiful Bar Refaeli shares an intimate photo wearing gorgeous lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

There’s no denying that Israeli model Bar Refaeli is an overachiever when it comes to her looks, but she sent temperatures soaring yesterday in a string of steamy lingerie shots.

Bar is one of the most successful Israeli models in the world, and these intimate photos beautifully demonstrate why she’s been asked to grace the covers of magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Maxim.

Still, as a talented television host, actress, and businesswoman, there’s no need to prove that she’s so much more than a pretty face and rockstar body.

In Bar’s recent share for Femina, an Israeli lingerie brand, the 37-year-old can be seen wearing a black satin camisole with matching shorts.

Her signature blonde locks may or may not have been styled, as they look beautifully natural, and it’s honestly hard to tell if she even has any makeup on at all.

In the snapshot, Bar looked over her shoulder to the window while holding on to her top ever so slightly to give viewers a peek at her taut tummy.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Of course, she made sure to tag the brand in the Instagram Stories share, but Bar didn’t stop the sexiness there.

Bar Refaeli shows off beautiful model bottom and toned back

Now, if you thought Bar’s relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio was unforgettable, get ready for the other photo she shared of her gorgeous model bottom in lacy lingerie by Femina.

The Victoria’s Secret model turned her back on the camera, giving her followers a close-up look at her sculpted back muscles and peach-perfect derrière.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Of course, Bar looks just as incredible in swimwear as she does in lingerie, and an Instagram ost from three days ago proves it.

Bar Refaeli turns heads in the water wearing teeny-tiny dark green bikini

On Sunday, the sunkissed beauty shared a carousel of makeup-free selfies in the water, revealing her toned body in a barely-there bikini.

Bar wore a pair of diamond stud earrings and a simple studded necklace as she gracefully moved and dipped her long hair back in the crystal clear water.

She appropriately captioned the post “וואי וואי” (translation: wow wow).

Despite all of her success, Bar remains consistently humble, once stating during an interview with Marie Claire, “As a little girl, I was always shy, but in front of the camera I wasn’t. Modeling gave me an opportunity to be someone I’m not each day.”