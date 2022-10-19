Bar Refaeli wrapped herself up in just a towel for a little pre-shower show-off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bar Refaeli keeps proving why she’s one of the most sought-after models out there.

The 37-year-old stunner, who joined the now-lengthy list of fellow models who have dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio when she was in her early twenties, has been on a hot streak recently as she keeps up with her online shares.

Using her bathroom as her latest posing zone, Bar showed fans that modeling doesn’t end when the cameras and sets are packed away.

Rocking just a plush white towel and nothing else, Bar leaned against the side of a marble-looking wall as she appeared to be preparing for a shower, with her caption reading, “shower second.”

Bar kept her brunette locks swept up into a fun, messy bun and held her phone just below her face, casting her eyes down while snapping the pic in an out-of-view mirror.

The Victoria’s Secret beauty let her bare arms, legs, and feet do most of the talking in her shot as she showed off smooth skin.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli poses in sheer lingerie

While the Israeli model lets followers see a different side of her in her towel-wrapped snap, Bar largely sticks with bikinis, lingerie, and other wear as her main modes of showing off.

Just a few days ago, Bar gave off major modeling vibes as she leaned back for a black-and-white photoshoot, wearing a stunning lingerie set.

With a sheer, lacy bra on her top and lacy underwear on her lower half, Bar kept her look relatively simplistic, looking to have minimal makeup on and leaving her hair down.

Although Bar appears to still have what it takes to keep her name known and in the good graces of her followers, it wasn’t too long ago she found herself in some hot water.

Bar Refaeli charged with tax evasion

Two years ago, Bar and her mother were charged with evading tax payments by their home country of Israel.

Bar was found guilty of failing to report millions of dollars worth of income to the Israeli government and was sentenced to serve nine months of community service.

Her mother was sentenced to serve 16 months in jail for her part in the tax evasion, which spanned over a three-year period.

Bar claimed at the time that her failure to report her earnings was due to her living situation, saying that because she was residing with Leo DiCaprio in America during that time, she did not think she had to file Israeli taxes.