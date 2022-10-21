Bar Refaeli looks gorgeous in her baby blue attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

All eyes were on model Bar Refaeli as she stepped out in Spain wearing a jaw-dropping baby blue ensemble.

It goes without saying, that the model certainly isn’t new to the game as she knows how to make quite a statement.

The 37-year-old is easily one of Israel’s most well-known models with a career spanning more than two decades.

With an impressive background like hers, it’s easy to say the model is well-respected in the industry as she always serves killer looks with a positive attitude.

However, Refaeli recently turned some heads as she attended the ELLE Magazine’s Cancer Ball charity dinner in Madrid.

The model was kind enough to share the breathtaking moments as she treated her 3.5 million Instagram followers with the shots.

Bar Refaeli is absolutely beautiful in blue

The model looked absolutely sensational as she made an appearance in Madrid, Spain wearing a baby blue suit.

The model opted for wearing a barely-there black bralette underneath her baby blue suit which showcased her toned abs and highlighted her slender figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She styled it with a pair of strappy black heels to match the black bralette and let her long blonde locks flow freely down past her shoulders.

The blonde beauty also decided to further accessorize her look by adding a pair of simple statement earrings which added the perfect little bit of flare to the fit.

Refaeli decided to go with a more natural face for the occasion as she was captured wearing little to no makeup. Regardless, the model was still beautiful in her natural form.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli goes from dress suit to bathing suit

As Refaeli actively posts on her social media outlets it’s easy to say that she’s been quite busy traveling while pursuing her dreams.

In another post, the model enjoyed sharing her recent travels with her followers as uploaded a collage of fun beach pictures.

The model was captured by the beautiful blue water as she posed in her teeny black bikini. She wore a classic strappy bikini top that was rather low-cut and incorporated a pretty gold clasp in the middle.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms, which were a low-rise style as they gently rested along her tiny waist. Refaeli’s body looked incredible as the bathing suit perfectly hugged her toned body.

She captioned the photo with the simple words, “Day dreaming 🤍.”

Fans have certainly enjoyed watching the model’s adventurous journey from a distance as they always show their love and support by flooding the comments section.