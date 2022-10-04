Bar Refaeli stuns in a skimpy bikini in the pool

Bar Refaeli arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012, in West Hollywood, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Bar Refaeli showed she knows how to rock a pink bikini.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story that is downright jaw-dropping.

The good news for fans of Bar is that since she’s a professional model, seeing her in stylish skin-baring attire isn’t exactly an uncommon occurrence.

After she posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2009, she created a devoted fan base of people who are completely obsessed with her.

Instagram is one of the places where Bar shares gorgeous pics for her 3.5 million followers to see.

Her latest hot pink bikini selfie is dazzling as it leaves little to the imagination.

Bar Refaeli is a natural beauty in her hot pink bikini

Before Bar shared her bikini selfie on her Instagram Story, she panned over the glistening water in her pool.

The enviable pool had a gorgeous resort style, offering a place to cool down on hot days.

Pic credit: @BarRefaeli/Instagram

For Bar, it seems that spending time relaxing at the pool is pretty typical.

The bombshell showed off her flat tummy and toned arms in the undeniably gorgeous bikini pic.

She also proved what a natural beauty she is with zero makeup on her face.

In her selfie, you won’t notice filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, lashes, mascara, blush, or lipstick.

Instead, you’ll be able to see some of her freckles scattered across her nose and cheekbones.

Having natural freckles is such a hot commodity nowadays that freckle filters are available on apps like TikTok and Snapchat. There are also freckle makeup kits people can use to emulate the look.

For Bar, taking those extra steps wouldn’t be necessary.

Bar’s crystal blue eyes are also very noticeable in the pic.

Her blonde hair is pulled back into either a ponytail or bun for her time casually spent in the pool.

Posing in the pool is typical for Bar Rafaeli

In a separate photo thread Bar posted a couple of months ago, she spent time in her pool wearing a different bikini.

Instead of her hot pink swimsuit, she wore a black two-piece while taking a dip in the water.

She accessorized with a simple earring and a pair of black sunglasses.

Once again, she skipped out on any heavy makeup.

On her black bikini pool day, she left her hair down instead of tying it in a ponytail.