Bar Refaeli shows taut figure in skimpy string bikini

Bar Refaeli showed her toned figure in a black string bikini from Tropic of C. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Bar Refaeli, one of the world’s most successful international supermodels, showed off her incredibly toned figure in a mirror selfie while wearing a black string bikini.

The model, who hails from Hod Hasharon, Israel, set pulses racing in a black bikini that featured a cut-out in the center of the bottoms with two strings going along the stomach.

The top also included an interesting design, with two strings attached to a U-shape, emphasizing her ample cleavage.

The suit is from Candice Swanepoel’s swimsuit line, Tropic of C, and it’s called the Gia. The top retails for $120 while the bottoms cost $100.

Bar was standing in a dark wood closet in what appeared to be her home, and her hair was thrown into a messy ponytail.

The stunning model frequently posts pictures of her toned body in a bikini, and who can blame her? Anyone with a body like hers would want to show it off.

Bar Refaeli shows off her toned figure in bikinis frequently

A few weeks ago, Bar was seen wearing a simple, hot pink string bikini with a light pink button-down. She paired the look with a straw hat and let her hair fall naturally.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

She was seen strutting out of clear blue water in front of a white, sandy beach in what was presumably Israel, where she lives with her husband Adi Ezra and their three children.

Bar once again showed off her toned figure in a dark green bikini

In another shot from less than two weeks ago, Bar was seen wearing a dark green string bikini with beige linen shorts on the bottom that featured a large tie.

In the selfie, she was seen sitting with her hair in a bun and black sunglasses, looking incredibly bronzed and healthy.

Considering she has three children, with the last one being born in 2020, Bar looks absolutely fantastic.

However, it doesn’t come without work, with the model telling Cosmopolitan magazine that she works out a ton to stay fit.

She claimed she is into Pilates and TRX, working out four times a week for at least an hour doing these exercises.

She also said she thinks if you work out you tend to eat healthier without even trying, telling the publication, “I’m not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy. Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I’m craving something I’ll have it, but I don’t really crave bad things.”