Bar Refaeli shows off model body in a skimpy black bikini

Bar Refaeli is showing off the body that made her famous. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Bar Refaeli is one of the most successful Israeli models in the world, and based on her latest photo share, it’s pretty clear why.

It’s not uncommon for Bar to share photos of herself in skimpy clothing and bikinis, proving she’s still got that amazing model body even after giving birth to three children.

In her latest photos, the 37-year-old model took to the water in a tiny black string bikini to show off her amazing physique.

The revealing black bikini features a gold emblem nestled between the cups to set it apart from just being a basic black bikini.

It had matching gold embellishments on either side of the bikini bottom, which seems to be held together with merely a thin swatch of material that clung to each hip.

Bar accessorized her sexy swimwear with a pair of basic black shades and no other jewelry, allowing the main focus to stay on her as she shared a photo as she walked into the water with a stoic look on her face. The second snap showed the bikini from a closer side angle, and the third was a peak at the back of her bikini, where strings tied mid-back kept the top in place.

Bar Refaeli has worn this bikini before

This isn’t the first time Bar Refaeli has taken to Instagram to dazzle her 3.5 million Instagram followers with this particular bikini.

Just last week, the Israeli model wore the same exact suit for a cool dip in the pool and shared a couple of pictures from it to her Instagram Stories.

In that photo share, the former Victoria’s Secret model also took a dip in the pool. In another photo, she wowed fans as she laid out to catch a bit of sun while wearing her favorite black shades.

This is not Bar’s only black bikini

Bar Refaeli looks amazing no matter what she wears, but she seems to gravitate toward black bikinis of all types.

In another photo Bar shared to her Instagram Stories at the beginning of August, she showed off even more daring swimwear than the bikini above.

While posing for a mirror selfie, the Sports Illustrated cover model showed off the tiniest black bikini that was so stringy, it almost resembled a spiderweb.

While this particular suit featured typical triangle-shaped cups and a very daring bottom, it also had strings that came down from between the cups and clung to Bar’s ribs before it tied in the back.

The bikini bottom had one string that clung to each hip and another, fastened further up, that crisscrossed and sat much higher on her hips to make for a very interesting string bikini look.