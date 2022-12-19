Bar Refaeli shows off her flowers in string bikini

Bar Refaeli sizzled in a revealing two-piece swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

As a surprise to absolutely no one, Bar Refaeli once again set the bar outstandingly high for all models, showing off her famous figure in a barely-there crocheted bikini.

The 37-year-old Israeli model sizzled in the revealing number, which featured suggestive floral details on the top and bottoms.

Bar was lying on her side in a stunning landscape of cotton candy shades, her reflection illuminating the crystal-clear water below.

Her sun-kissed skin glistened in the light, and the desirable curves of her body were more than enough to make the rolling mountains in the backdrop jealous.

She allowed her long mane of hair to cascade into the dampness below with a dreamy expression on her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bar captioned the ethereal photos with a simple bubble emoji, leaving the rest open for interpretation.

Bar Refaeli sizzled in recent lingerie campaign for Femina Israel collaboration

Scroll through Bar’s social media page, and chances are you’ll notice a ton of steamy lingerie photos courtesy of Femina Israel, a high-end lingerie brand.

The multi-talented mother of three is the face of the Israeli company and frequently shares photos from her campaigns on social media.

However, the most recent share was posted by Femina Isreal and featured Bar in a gorgeous bra and panty set that highlighted her womanly figure.

Femina Israel is marketed as a woman-run business dedicated to offering sizes and styles that meet the needs of every unique body.

The brand welcomed the start of Hanukkah by adding the caption, “Light the first candle and rest. Happy Holiday of Lights!”

Bar Refaeli stunned in white pantsuit with black bra showing

Bar turned up the heat in a scandalous snap last month, unveiling her chiseled abs in a white pantsuit with the top left open to reveal her black bra.

The five-foot-nine bombshell sent her smoldering gaze straight through the camera with the confidence of a woman who knew exactly what she was doing.

Her signature blonde locks looked fresh and natural with a hint of a beachy wave as they flowed over one shoulder.

Bar’s career really took off following an appearance on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and now she’s widely regarded as one of the most successful models to come from Israel.

Oh, and who could forget when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly five solid years?!

Bar Refaeli talks healthy body and healthy mind

Still, all that aside, Bar’s success in the industry stems from her outstanding dedication to keeping her body and mind healthy.

She opened up about her fitness and diet secrets during an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, “I work out a lot. I like to look good and feel good. I do Pilates and TRX four times a week for an hour each time. I’m not very careful with my diet, but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy.”

She continued, “Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I’m craving something I’ll have it, but I don’t really crave bad things.”